ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025 will be played from Saturday, July 5, to Friday, July 11, in the Netherlands. Over the span of seven days, 10 matches will be played at the Voorburg Cricket Club in Den Haag between five teams.

The participating sides will compete in a single round-robin format, with each team playing four games. The tournament is part of the qualification process for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and the top two sides from the Europe region will join England and Ireland in the marquee tournament.

The teams will compete in warm-up games from July 1 to July 3, ahead of the main event.

The teams participating in the tournament are captained by:

Netherlands - Scott Edwards

Scott Edwards Jersey - Chuggy Perchard

Chuggy Perchard Italy - Joe Burns

Joe Burns Guernsey - Ollie Nightingale

Ollie Nightingale Scotland - Richie Berrington

The expertise of international stars such as Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Manenti, and George Munsey adds value to the tournament.

As far as recent form is concerned, the Netherlands are coming off a loss to Nepal in the Scotland T20I Series, where they fell short by six wickets. Jersey, on the other hand, triumphed in their recent series against Guernsey, winning 2-1.

Scotland, meanwhile, emerged victorious by 34 runs in their last encounter against Nepal. Italy's recent success came in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A final last year, where they dominated Romania, registering a 160-run victory.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Saturday, July 5

Match 1 – Netherlands vs Jersey, 2:30pm IST (11am Local)

Match 2 – Guernsey vs Italy, 7:30pm IST (4pm Local)

Sunday, July 6

Match 3 – Guernsey vs Scotland, 2:30pm IST (11am Local)

Match 4 – Italy vs Jersey, 7:30pm IST (4pm Local)

Tuesday, July 8

Match 5 – Guernsey vs Jersey, 2:30pm IST (11am Local)

Match 6 – Scotland vs Netherlands, 7:30pm IST (4pm Local)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 7 – Italy vs Scotland, 2:30pmIST (11am Local)

Match 8 – Guernsey vs Netherlands, 7:30pm IST (4pm Local)

Friday, July 11

Match 9 – Scotland vs Jersey, 2:30pm IST (11am Local)

Match 10 – Netherlands vs Italy, 7:30pm IST (4pm Local)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025: Full Squads

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (C), Noah Croes, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Maxwell O’Dowd, Hidde Overdijk, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Jersey

Chuggy Perchard (C), Jake Dunford (WK), Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Will Perchard, Theo Pullman, George Richardson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward.

Italy

Joe Burns (C), Harry Manenti, Zain Ali, Marcus Campopiano, Thomas Draca, Emilio Gay, Crishan Kalugamage, Bilal Khan, Ben Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Zain Naqvi, Justin Mosca, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart.

Guernsey

Ollie Nightingale (C), Martin-Dale Bradley, Luke Bichard, Charlie Birch, Alex Bushell, Josh Butler, Zak Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Fitchet, Charlie Forshaw, Harry Johnson, Adam Martel, Tom Nightingale, Matt Stokes, Ant Stokes.

Scotland

Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.

