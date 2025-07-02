ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Warm-up matches: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The warm-up fixtures of the much-awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier warm-up matches are scheduled to be played from July 1 to 3. All five games will take place at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Scotland, Jersey, Netherlands, Guernsey and Italy are the five participating teams. Richie Berrington, Chuggy Perchard, Scott Edwards, Ollie Nightingale and Joe Burns will lead their respective sides. It is worth noting that Burns has played across all formats for the Australian team.

Scotland and the Netherlands qualified for the tournament on the virtue of their final position in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Jersey, Italy and Guernsey made their way through their respective Sub-regional Qualifiers.

The tournament acts as a pathway for teams looking to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The top two teams after the league stage will advance to the main event, hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

There are a total of five warm-up matches scheduled over a three-day span before the official tournament begins on July 5. Each team is set to play two games, helping them finalize their XI for the important tournament.

The likes of Julius Sumerauer, George Munsey, and Bas de Leede will be some of the players to watch out for in the warm-up fixtures.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Warm-up matches: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 1 - Scotland vs Jersey, 2:30 PM (11 AM Local)

Match 2 - Netherlands vs Guernsey, 7:30 PM (4 PM Local)

Wednesday, July 2

Match 3 - Guernsey vs Italy, 2:30 PM (11 AM Local)

Thursday, July 3

Match 4 - Italy vs Scotland, 2:30 PM (11 AM Local)

Match 5 - Jersey vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM (4 PM Local)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Warm-up matches: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, as it's just warm-up games, none of the broadcasters will telecast the game on TV. Moreover, there will be no live-streaming of the games as well.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Warm-up matches: Full Squads

Italy

Joe Burns (c), Harry Manenti, Zain Ali, Marcus Campopiano, Thomas Draca, Emilio Gay, Crishan Kalugamage, Bilal Khan, Ben Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade, Anthony Mosca, Zain Naqvi, Justin Mosca, Jaspreet Singh and Grant Stewart

Jersey

Chuggy Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Will Perchard, Theo Pullman, George Richardson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe and Benjamin Ward

Guernsey

Ollie Nightingale (c), Martin-Dale Bradley, Luke Bichard, Charlie Birch, Alex Bushell, Josh Butler, Zak Damarell, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Fitchet, Charlie Forshaw, Harry Johnson, Adam Martel, Tom Nightingale, Antony Stokes and Matt Stokes

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear and Mark Watt

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Noah Croes, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Maxwell O'Dowd, Hidde Overdijk and Saqib Zulfiqar

