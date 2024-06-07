ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024 will start on Friday, June 7. The tournament will serve as the qualifying path for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. The Europe Qualifiers will be staged in three phases.

Qualifiers B and C will take place after the completion of Qualifier A. The winners of each qualifier will move to the regional final. A total of 30 teams will participate in the sub-regional phase of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. A total of 23 matches are scheduled to be played in Qualifier A at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome.

The Qualifier A will host a total of 10 teams. These teams have been equally divided into Groups A and B. Each team will face the other four teams in their group once. The teams that will finish in first place in both groups will make it to the final that will be played on Sunday, June 16. The remaining teams will play in the third, fifth, and seventh-place playoff matches.

The two groups are:

Group A: France, Isle of Man, Italy, Luxembourg, and Turkey

Group B: Austria, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, and Romania

Italy won the last edition of Qualifier A. They won all four matches in the group stage. They defeated the Isle of Man by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 102 runs in 10.5 overs.

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 9

Match 1 - Italy vs Luxembourg, 1:45 PM

Match 2 - Portugal vs Hungary, 1:45 PM

Match 3 - Isle of Man vs France, 6:45 PM

Match 4 - Austria vs Romania, 6:45 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 5 - Israel vs Austria, 1:45 PM

Match 6 - Turkiye vs Isle of Man, 1:45 PM

Match 7 - Romania vs Portugal, 6:45 PM

Match 8 - France vs Italy, 6:45 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 9 - Italy vs Isle of Man, 1:45 PM

Match 10 - Portugal vs Austria, 1:45 PM

Match 11 - Luxembourg vs Turkiye, 6:45 PM

Match 12 - Hungary vs Israel, 6:45 PM

Thursday, June 13

Match 13 - Hungary vs Romania, 1:45 PM

Match 14 - Luxembourg vs France, 1:45 PM

Match 15 - Israel vs Portugal, 6:45 PM

Match 16 - Turkiye vs Italy, 6:45 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 17 - Isle of Man vs Luxembourg, 1:45 PM

Match 18 - Austria vs Hungary, 1:45 PM

Match 19 - France vs Turkiye, 6:45 PM

Match 20 - Romania vs Israel, 6:45 PM

Sunday, June 16

3rd Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 1:45 PM

7th Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 1:45 PM

5th Place Play-off - TBC vs TBC, 6:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:45 PM

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - FanCode

Live Telecast - NA

ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2024: Full Squads

France

Gustav Mckeon (c), Zain Ahmad, Dawood Ahmadzai, Kamran Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Lingeswaran Canessane, Mukhtar Ghulami, Ikbal Hossain, Hevit Jackson (wk), Usman Khan, Hamza Niaz, Christian Roberts, Sajad Stanikzay, Zaheer Zahiri.

Isle of Man

Oliver Webster (c), Matthew Ansell, Samuel Barnett, Edward Beard, George Burrows, Joseph Burrows, Kieran Cawte, Spencer Clarke, Carl Hartmann (wk), Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Harry McAleer (wk), Adam McAuley, Luke Ward.

Italy

Gareth Berg (c), Zain Ali, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Thomas Draca, Damith Kosala, Harry Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Jaspreet Singh, Aidan Wheeler.

Luxembourg

Anoop Orsu, James Barker, Thomas Martin, Timothy Barker, Shiv Gill, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Joost Mees (wk), Ankush Nanda, Marcus Cope, Milad Momand, Pankaj Malav, Saransh Kulshrestha.

Turkey

Adam Mcauley, Edward Beard, Luke Ward, Oliver Webster, Samuel Barnett, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Harry Mcaleer, Joseph Burrows, Carl Hartmann (wk), George Burrows (wk), Kieran Cawte, Matthew Ansell, Spencer Clarke.

Austria

Armaan Randhawa, Karanbir Singh, Zeshan Arif, Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Baseer Khan, Bilal Zalmai, Imran Asif, Kumud Jha, Shadnan Khan, Abrar Bilal (wk), Amar Naeem (wk), Arsalan Arif (wk), Mehar Cheema (wk), Adeel Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Umair Tariq, Waqar Zalmai.

Hungary

Abbas Ghani, Abhijeet Deepak Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Sheikh Rasik, Vinoth Ravindran, Ali Hassan, Harsh Mandhyan, Mark Des Fontaine, Muhammad Burhan, Abhishek Ahuja (wk), Danyal Akbar (wk), Adam Gall, Amal Jacob, Kamran Wahid, Sandeep Mohandas.

Israel

Eshkol Solomon (c), Josh Evans (vc), Shailesh Bangera (wk), Eyal Bhonkar, Yarden Divekar, Tomer Kahamker, Virendra Kumar, Sithira Lekamwasam, Niv Nagavkar, Yair Nagavkar, Yogev Nagavkar, Warna Narayana, Elan Talker, Aviel Warsulkar.

Portugal

Najjam Shahzad (c), Azhar Andani, Syed Maisam Ali, Anthony Chambers, Suman Ghimire, Adnan Gondal, Juan Henri, Sirajullah Khadim, Junaid Khan, Miguel Machado, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Jalpesh Vijay, Amir Zaib.

Romania

Ali Hussain, Muhammad Moiz, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Adrian Lascu, Cosmin Zavoiu, Pratham Hingorani, Rameez Khan, Ravindra Athapaththu, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Anand Rajshekara (wk), Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Aftab Kayani, Luca Petre, Manmeet Koli, Shantanu Vashisht, Sukhkaran Sahi.

