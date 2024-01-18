ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

ICC is all set to host the 15th edition of ICC Men's U19 World Cup, starting on Friday, January 19. A total of 16 countries will battle it out in 41 games across four different venues in South Africa. This is the third time South Africa is hosting the U19 WC after 1998 and 2020.

Bangladesh, India, Ireland, and the USA are part of Group A, while England, Scotland, South Africa, and West Indies form Group B. Group C comprises Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, while Group D will have Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand and Pakistan.

This year's event is all set to welcome the new format with the top three teams from each group progressing to the Super Six stage, starting on January 30. The 12 sides will be divided into two groups of six teams each to determine the semi-finalists and finalists.

The first ever ICC Men’s U19 World Cup was played in 1988, named as Youth Cricket World Cup. Australia were awarded the winner after beating Pakistan by five wickets in that event. Defending champions Team India are the most successful side with five titles, while Aussies won the silverware three times.

Pakistan bagged the trophy twice, while South Africa, England, Bangladesh, and West Indies clinched the trophy once.

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, January 19

Match 1 - Ireland U19 vs United States U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 2 - South Africa U19 vs West Indies U19, Group B, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Saturday, January 20

Match 3 - Bangladesh U19 vs India U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 4 - Scotland U19 vs England U19, Group, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Match 5 - Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group D Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Sunday, January 21

Match 6 - New Zealand U19 vs Nepal U19, Group D, Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Match 7 - Sri Lanka U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Monday, January 22

Match 8 -Bangladesh U19 vs Ireland U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 9 - Australia U19 vs Namibia U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, January 23

Match 10 - New Zealand U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group D, Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Match 11 - South Africa U19 vs England U19, Group B, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, January 24

Match 12 - Sri Lanka U19 vs Namibia U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Match 13 - West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19, Group B, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Match 14 - Nepal U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group D, Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Thursday, January 25

Match 15 - Zimbabwe U19 vs Australia U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Match 16 - India U19 vs Ireland U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Friday, January 26

Match 17 - United States U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 18 - England U19 vs West Indies U19, Group B, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Match 19 - Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19, Group D Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Saturday, January 27

Match 20 - Pakistan U19 vs New Zealand U19, Group D, Buffalo Park, East London, 1:30 PM

Match 21 - South Africa U19 vs Scotland U19, Group B, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Match 22 - Zimbabwe U19 vs Namibia U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Sunday, January 28

Match 23 - India U19 vs United States U19, Group A, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Match 24 - Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Group C, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, January 30

D1 vs A3, Super Six, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

C2 vs B3, Super Six, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

A1 vs D2, Super Six, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, January 31

A4 vs D4, Super Six, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

D3 vs A2, Super Six, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

C1 vs B2, Super Six, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

C3 vs B1, Super Six, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Thursday, February 1

B4 vs C4, Super Six, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

Friday, February 2

A1 vs D3, Super Six, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

B3 vs C1, Super Six, Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 1:30 PM

B1 vs C2, Super Six, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 3

D1 vs A2, Super Six, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

D2 vs A3, Super Six, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 1:30 PM

B2 vs C3, Super Six, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Semi-Final 1 - Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

Thursday, February 8

Semi-Final 2 - Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

Sunday, February 11

Final - Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 1:30 PM

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will live broadcast the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024, while Disney+Hotstar will live stream the event for fans in India.

ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Naseer Khan (c), Faridoon Dawoodzai, Numan Shah (vc and wk), Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari.

Australia

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen.

Bangladesh

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha, Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno.

England

Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie.

India

Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan.

Ireland

Philippe le Roux (c), Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth.

Namibia

Alex Volschenk (c), Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk.

Nepal

Dev Khanal (c), Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Arjun Kumal, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand.

New Zealand

Oscar Jackson (c), Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson, Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy.

Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.

Scotland

Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

South Africa

David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma.

Sri Lanka

Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara.

USA

Rishi Ramesh (c), Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Utkarsh Srivastava.

West Indies

Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir.

Zimbabwe

Matthew Schonken (c), Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Shaun Dzakatira, Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba.

Pakistan

Saad Baig (c), Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App