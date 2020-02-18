ICC seeks “guarantees” for hosting rights of future events

ICC's Chief Executive Manu Sawhney

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sent a letter to its member boards conveying to them that all 92 countries can bid for the hosting rights of the future global events, but that they must provide certain guarantees.

The Times of India has in its possession a copy of the letter which is signed by Manu Sawhney, the Chief Executive of the ICC.

“The Board agreed that the process of allocating the hosts for ICC Events should be open to all Members and commence immediately, with the aim being to complete the process to appoint hosts for the ICC Events for the period 2023 to 2031 by no later than the end of the fourth quarter of 2020,” the letter read.

The “host model” listed further in the letter says that the member boards bidding for the hosting rights would have to ensure government guarantees (which might include tax exemption) and government investment.

The letter seems to be directed at the BCCI, which has not accepted ICC’s request of bearing the tax liabilities on the global events that it has to host in the next couple of years.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

BCCI has the hosting rights of the T20 World Cup 2021 and the ODI World Cup 2023, but the ICC might not award them the hosting rights for future global events if they don’t provide the sought guarantees.

It is understood that ICC might also cut down a fraction of the global revenue share that they have to give to BCCI for the T20 World Cup 2016, which was held in India.

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies

ESPNcricinfo has reported that the ICC are planning to organize a global event every year in the 2023-31 cycle, and they have set 15th March as a deadline for the member nations to convey their interest if they want to host the events.