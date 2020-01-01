ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Naseem Shah withdrawn from Pakistan squad

Naseem Shah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka

In a tug-of-war between the Pakistan national team and the Under-19 team, the former won as PCB decided to withdraw 16-year-old Naseem Shah from Pakistan's Under-19 squad. After glimpses of good bowling against Australia, Naseem showed exactly what he is capable of as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka to help Pakistan win the match and the series.

Naseem was initially a part of Pakistan's Under-19 squad but after these impressive performances, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis insisted on keeping him available for the senior squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has withdrawn fast-bowler Naseem Shah from next month’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be played in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February. https://t.co/Q7MNkMrEav pic.twitter.com/VlciWuhgW5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2019

PCB CEO, Wasim Khan said,

“The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket. Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer.

“As such, the PCB has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw him from next year’s competition to provide this opportunity to another promising cricketer so that he can show his mettle and potential at a global stage.

“This should not deter Pakistan’s chances at next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup as the selectors have picked a side that is experienced and bubbling with confidence to perform strongly.

“Naseem will now remain in Pakistan and continue to work on his skills under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Waqar Younis. Furthermore, he will remain available for the home series against Bangladesh.”

Naseem has been replaced in the Under-19 squad by Mohammad Wasim Junior, who put in impressive performances in youth tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka, and also in the recently-concluded ACC Asia Cup.