ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 will start on January 19 in South Africa. The competition will see 16 teams vying for the prestigious trophy. Initially, the tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but the organizers shifted the competition to South Africa due to Sri Lanka Cricket's ban.

India U-19s will enter the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 as the defending champions. The Boys in Blue have been placed in Group 'A' along with USA U-19s, Bangladesh U-19s and Ireland U-19s.

The other 12 teams participating in the competition are England U-19s, Scotland U-19s, South Africa U-19s, West Indies U-19s, Australia U-19s, Namibia U-19s, Sri Lanka U-19s, Zimbabwe U-19s, Afghanistan U-19s, Nepal U-19s, New Zealand U-19s, and Pakistan U-19s.

Expand Tweet

Sixteen teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The top six teams from the group stage will advance to the Super 6 stage, followed by the semifinals and final.

Five venues, namely Benoni, East London, Kimberley, Potchefstroom, and Bloemfontein will host the matches from January 19 to February 11. The final is scheduled to take place in Benoni.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 telecast channel list

The Star Sports network owns the rights to broadcast the U-19 World Cup matches in India. All matches of the tournament will not be telecast live, but fans should expect at least all of India's games to be live on TV.

Expand Tweet

Live streaming of matches will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch the live action for free on Disney+ Hotstar app on their smartphones. On web, fans will have to subscribe to a plan to watch the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the list:

India: Star Sports network (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (free on smartphones).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App