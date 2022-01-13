ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The biennial event U19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies is all set to start on January 14, Friday. This will be the 14th edition of the competition. India have won the title a record four times.

Australia have won it thrice and Pakistan twice, while England, South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies have won it once apiece. Bangladesh are the defending champions after they beat India in the final of the competition in 2020 by three wickets.

Meanwhile, West Indies are hosting the competition for the first time. New Zealand withdrew from the tournament due to a long quarantine period. Scotland have come in as their replacement in the competition.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (in IST)

January 14, Friday

West Indies U19 vs Australia U19, 7:30 PM

Sri Lanka U19 vs Scotland U19, 7:30 PM

January 15, Saturday

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 7:30 PM

Ireland U19 vs Uganda U19, 7:30 PM

Canada U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 7:30 PM

January 16, Sunday

Bangladesh U19 vs England U19, 7:30 PM

Afghanistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 7:30 PM

January 17, Mon

West Indies U19 vs Scotland U19, 7:30 PM

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7:30 PM

January 18, Tue

Afghanistan U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 7:30 PM

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19, 7:30 PM

England U19 vs Canada U19, 7:30 PM

January 19, Wed

India U19 vs Ireland U19, 7:30 PM

Australia U19 vs Scotland U19, 7:30 PM

January 20, Thu

Zimbabwe U19 vs Papua New Guinea U19, 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 7:30 PM

Bangladesh U19 vs Canada U19, 7:30 PM

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 7:30 PM

January 21, Fri

West Indies U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7:30 PM

South Africa U19 vs Ireland U19, 7:30 PM

January 22, Sat

India U19 vs Uganda U19, 23rd Match, 7:30 PM

Bangladesh U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 7:30 PM

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 7:30 PM

January 25, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2, 7:30 PM

January 26, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4, 7:30 PM

January 27, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4, 7:30 PM

January 28, Fri

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3, 7:30 PM

January 29, Sat

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

January 30, Sun

TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 1, 7:30 PM

January 31, Mon

TBC vs TBC, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, Plate Final, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

February 1, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1, 7:30 PM

February 2, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2, 7:30 PM

February 3, Thu

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

February 4, Fri

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff, 7:30 PM

February 5, Sat

TBC vs TBC, Final, 7:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the competition for fans in India.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Squads

Afghanistan

Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai(vc), Mohammad Ishaq(wk) Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber Wali, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Faisal Khan, Naweed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangyalai Khan, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani and Younis.

Australia

Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

Travelling Reserves: Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale.

Bangladesh

Rakibul Hasan(c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil(vc), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon.

Travelling Reserves: Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam.

Canada

Mihir Patel(c), Anoop Chima, Arjuna Sukhu, Ethan Gibson, Gavin Niblock, Gurnek Johal Singh, Harjap Saini, Jash Shah, Kairav Sharma, Mohit Prashar, Parmveer Kharoud, Sahil Badin, Sheel Patel, Siddh Lad, Yasir Mahmood

Non-travelling Reserves: Ayush Singh, Eran Maliduwapathirana, Ramanvir Dhaliwal, Yash Mondkar.

England

Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.

India

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Travelling Reserves: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Amrit Raj Upadhyay.

Ireland

Tim Tector (c), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Travelling Reserve: Robbie Millar.

Non-travelling Reserves: Ryan Hunter, Ewan Wilson.

Pakistan

Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan,Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan.

Papua New Guinea

Barnabas Maha(c), Boio Ray, Sigo Kelly, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, Ryan Ani, Aue Oru, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Peter Karoho, Patrick Nou, Rasan Kevau, Karoho Kevau, John Kariko.

Non-travelling Reserves: Vele Kariko, Gata Mika, Api Ila.

Scotland

Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Christopher Cole, Aayush Dasmahapatra, Olly Davidson, Sam Elstone, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Gabriel Gallman-Findlay, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Tom Mackintosh, Muhaymen Majeed, Ruaridh McIntyre, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Tear.

South Africa

George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

Sri Lanka

Dunith Wellalage (c), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva, Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage, Abhisheak Liyanaarachchi, Sadeesh Jayawardena.

Uganda

Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

UAE

Alishan Sharafu (C), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

Non-Traveling Reserves: Hassan Khalid, Annant Bhargava, Muhammad Zuhaib, Hamad Mohammed Arshad

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne.

Travelling Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham.

Zimbabwe

Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.

