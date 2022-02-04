ICC U19 World Cup, 3rd Place Playoff, Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third-place playoff in the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday, February 4. Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua is set to host the encounter.

Australia, led by Cooper Connolly, finished second in Group D after wins over Scotland and the West Indies. In the semis, the Aussies beat Qasim Akram's Pakistan by 119 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

However, Australia ran out of luck against Yash Dhull's India, who beat them by 96 runs in the Super League semi-final on Wednesday. Lachlan Shaw scored a gutsy half-century, but the Boys in Blue bowled Connolly and co. out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan, captained by Suliman Safi, started their campaign with resounding wins over Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. They then beat Dunith Wellalage's Sri Lanka by four runs in a closely fought Super League quarter-final on January 27.

Afghanistan also gave England a run for their money in the Super League semi-final. However, Rehan Ahmed picked up four wickets to ensure England won by 15 runs (DLS method).

Match Details

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Australia U19, 3rd Place Playoff, ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Date: February 4, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Antigua has mostly helped the team batting first. Afghanistan have an in-form bowling attack, so the Australian batters will need to be at their best.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain during the game, leading to a few interruptions. The DLS method could come into play. The temperature should be around the 25-degrees Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Afghanistan U19

Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

Australia U19

Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

Match Prediction

Both Australia and Afghanistan have had similar campaigns. The upcoming clash could be a contest between the Aussie batters and the Afghan bowlers. The team, batting first should be able to win the game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

