ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 Match 6: Netherlands U19 vs Jersey U19 - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Netherlands U19 and Jersey U19 will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the ICC U19 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 on Friday, September 24, at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain.

The Netherlands, led by Vikramjit Singh, have had an indifferent run in the tournament so far. The team started with a resounding 33-run victory over Ireland in their opening match on Sunday, September 19. However, they lost to Scotland by six wickets on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Netherlands were shot out for a mere 110 in 47 overs. Aryan Dutt top-scored for them with 21. Shirase Raoul Rasool and Pierre Jacod were the other two batters, who got into double digits. The Netherlands chased the target down in 27.4 overs.

Jersey, led by Josh Lawrenson, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They started with a hefty eight-wicket loss at the hands of Scotland. In their second match on Wednesday, Jersey gave a tough fight to the Tim Tector-led Ireland.

After electing to field first, they restricted Ireland to 246 after Jack Dickson’s unbeaten 126-ball 103 with seven fours and four sixes. In the run-chase, Patrick Gouge and Asa Tribe scored 55 and 62 respectively, but their efforts went in vain as Jersey ended with 206 for nine.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands U19 vs Jersey U19, Match 6, U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: September 24, 2021, Friday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Club, Almeria, Spain

Weather report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the game. There is a 10% chance of rain during match time. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a fairly sporting one with a bit on offer for everyone. The games haven’t been overly high-scoring until now. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jersey U19

Patrick Gouge and Asa Tribe are the two leading run-scorers for Jersey in the tournament. The two have also scored a half-century each in the tournament. The rest of the batting is yet to stand up. Charlie Brennan and Toby Britton are the top wicket-takers with two wickets each to their name.

Playing XI: James Smith, Patrick Gouge, Josh Lawrenson (c), Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Dylan Kotedia, Jamie Watling, William Perchard, Stanley Tanguy, George Richardson, Toby Britton

Netherlands U19

Shirase Raoul Rasool has scored 75 runs for Netherlands with a top score of 56, but he hasn’t got much support from others. Shariz Ahmad is their leading wicket-taker with four scalps. Udit Nashier and Tazeem Chaudry Ali have also done well with the ball in hand.

Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh (c), Shirase Raoul Rasool, Lucas del Bianco (wk), Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Pierre Jacod, Debrup Dasgupta, Dietmar Hennop, Udit Nashier, Mees van Vliet, Tazeem Chaudry Ali

Match prediction

The Netherlands are yet to put their best foot forward in the tournament. However, they are expected to make a comeback and register a win against Jersey.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee