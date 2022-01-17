ICC U19 World Cup, Match 12, South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 12 of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup sees South Africa U19 lock horns against Uganda U19 at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. It is a Group B clash.

South Africa lost to India in their opening game of the World Cup. The Proteas failed to fire in unison as they got off to a losing start to the competition.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a very good job of bowling India out for 232. What followed was a disappointing display from the batters as they were bundled out for 187, losing the game by 45 runs. They will look to put in an improved performance in their next clash.

Meanwhile, Uganda also suffered a loss against Ireland in their first game of the competition. Bowling first, the bowlers did well to restrict the Irish side to 236 in their quota of 50 overs.

The batters struggled throughout their innings as they were cleaned up for 197 and fell short by 39 runs. They will have to be on their toes while facing the Proteas in their upcoming fixture.

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Details:

Match: South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19, Match 12, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 18th 2022, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port of Spain is expected to hover between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 Probable XIs

South Africa

Matthew Boast was good with the ball as he picked up three wickets to help his side knock over the Indian side on 232. Dewald Brevis scored 65 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 45 runs.

Probable XI

Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Kaden Solomons (wk), Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Uganda U19

The bowlers bowled well upfront and picked up regular wickets as they restricted the Irish side to 236. Skipper Pascal Murungi tried hard and scored 63 but failed to guide his side across the line as they lost the game by 39 runs.

Probable XI

Ronald Lutaaya, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pascal Murungi (c), Juma Miyaji, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Edwin Nuwagaba, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Opio.

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures and will be looking to register their first win of the competition. They have some exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracker of a contest on Tuesday.

The Proteas look a well settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: South Africa U19 to win this encounter.

