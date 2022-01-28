ICC U19 World Cup, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1, Uganda U19 vs PNG U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Uganda will take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the Plate Playoff Semi-Final of the U19 cricket World Cup. The Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin will host this game.

Uganda finished last in Group B, having failed to win a single game out of their three. They lost to UAE in the first Plate quarter-final clash in a close-fought contest.

Batting first, Uganda were bundled out for 123. They picked up nine wickets in response, but UAE romped home with a wicket to spare. Meanwhile, PNG lost their all three group games, and finished last in Group C. They suffered a heavy defeat against West Indies in their Plate quarter-final clash.

Bowling first, they allowed the hosts to post 317 runs on the board. PNG, in response, could only muster 148.

Uganda U19 vs PNG U19 Match Details

Match: Uganda U19 vs Papua New Guinea (PNG) U19, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1, ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: January 28th 2022, Friday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Deigo Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers have to be disciplined on this track.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Friday. The temperature in Diego Martin on matchday is expected to hover between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Uganda U19

Their batters struggled throughout in their last game, as they were knocked over for 123. Joseph Baguma and Matthew Musinguzi picked up three wickets apiece. Uganda were unsuccessful in defending their modest total against UAE.

Probable XI

Brian Asaba, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Ronald Lutaaya, Pascal Murungi (c), Ronald Opio, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Yunusu Sowobi, Pius Oloka, Fahad Mutagana, Edwin Nuwagaba.

PNG U19

Boio Ray picked up three wickets in their last game, but they allowed West Indies to put up a mammoth score. Aue Oru remained unbeaten on 27, but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted saw them lose the game by 169 runs.

Probable XI

Christopher Kilapat, Boio Ray, Barnabas Maha (c), Peter Karoho (wk), Aue Oru, Patrick Nou, Junior Morea, Katenalaki Singi, Rasan Kevau, Ryan Ani, John Kariko.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous fixtures, and are yet to win a game in the competition. They will need to be at their absolute best to register their first win. Uganda look strong on paper compared to PNG, so expect them to come out on top in this game on Friday.

Prediction: Uganda U19 to win this game.

