ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Games 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to host the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024, starting on Friday, January 19. Before the start of the tournament, all teams will participate in warm-up games, commencing on Saturday, January 13.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the event, divided into four groups with four teams each. India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and the USA are part of Group A. Group B comprises England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Group C contains Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Nepal make up Group D. Each team will play two warm-up games ahead of the main event.

Team India, led by Uday Saharan, are set to lock horns with Australia on January 13 and Sri Lanka on January 17. The Boys in Blue will enter the tournament as defending champions; they beat England U19 in the final of the 2022 edition in Antigua by four wickets.

The first-ever U19 World Cup was held in 1988, with Australia winning the title. India have won the U19 World Cup the most number of times (5), while Australia have won it on three occasions. Pakistan have two titles to their name, and England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh have each won it once.

ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Games 2024: Full schedule & match timings (all times in IST)

Saturday, January 13

Australia U19 vs India U19, Tshwane University of Technology Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

South Africa U19 vs Pakistan U19, St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Namibia U19 vs United States U19, LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

Nepal U19 vs Scotland U19, Braam Fisherville, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Sunday, January 14

New Zealand U19 vs West Indies U19, Braam Fisherville, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Tshwane University of Technology Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

Afghanistan U19 vs England U19, St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Ireland U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, January 16

South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Braam Fisherville, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

United States U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, Tshwane University of Technology Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

Nepal U19 vs West Indies U19, St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Ireland U19 vs Namibia U19, LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, January 17

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

New Zealand U19 vs Scotland U19, St Stithians Main Oval, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

Australia U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Tshwane University of Technology Oval, Pretoria, 1:30 PM

England U19 vs Pakistan U19, Braam Fisherville, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Games 2024: Telecast & live-streaming details

There has been no official announcement regarding the live-streaming and telecast of warm-up games (we will update you if and when an announcement is made).

ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Games 2024: Full squads

India

Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan,

Bangladesh

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (Vice Captain), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha, Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno

Ireland

Philippe le Roux (c), Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West, Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth

USA

Rishi Ramesh (c), Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Utkarsh Srivastava

England

Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, Theo Wylie

South Africa

David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, Ntando Zuma

West Indies

Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Devonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir

Scotland

Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Farhan Khan, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Australia

Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen

Sri Lanka

Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara.

Zimbabwe

Matthew Schonken (c), Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Shaun Dzakatira, Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba

Namibia

Alex Volschenk (c), Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk

Afghanistan

Naseer Khan (c), Faridoon Dawoodzai, Numan Shah (vc and wk), Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Pakistan

Saad Baig (c), Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan

New Zealand

Oscar Jackson (c), Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson, Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy

Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.

Nepal

Dev Khanal (c), Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Arjun Kumal, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

