ICC U19 World Cup Warm-up, Match 1, Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh U19 will take on the Pakistan U19 in the first warm-up game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Warner Park, St. Kitts, on Sunday.

The defending champions will take on Pakistan with a view to getting their team balance right heading into their tournament opener on January 16. Meanwhile, Pakistan will also have a point to prove when they take the field against the defending champions.

With this game being one of the last chances to find the perfect playing XI, both teams will look to make the most of this warm-up clash.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, ICC U19 World Cup Warm-Up Match.

Date: 9th January 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Pitch Report

The Surface at the Warner Park in St. Kitts is a good one for batting. Batters can play their shots freely after a watchful start.

The team that wins the toss should look to bat first on this surface, and get to 250 The onus will lie on spinners to keep thei scoring rate in control in the middle overs.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides at the venue on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Mahfijul Islam, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ariful Islam, Mohhamed Fahim, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rohman, Rakibul Hasan (c), Tanjib Sakib.

Pakistan U19

Rizwan Mehmood, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan(wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Ahmad Khan, Arham Nawab, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Prediction

Bangladesh are the U19 defending champions, and reached the semi-finals in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Pakistan finished joint-third in the previous edition of the U19 World Cup. They were also semi-finalists in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup. A cracker of a contest is on the cards, considering the fact that there is some serious talent in both teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, Bangladesh U19 are expected to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Bangladesh U19 Pakistan U19 0 votes so far