ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 is the qualification tournament for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi and is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 25.

A total of 10 teams are going to participate in the tournament and are divided into two groups containing five teams each. Each team will face the other four teams once in the group stage of the tournament. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners will play the final of the tournament on Tuesday, May 7 and will qualify for the coveted T20 World Cup.

A total of 10 out of the 23 matches will be played at the Tolerance Oval. The remaining 13 matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The two groups in the tournament are:

Group A: Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, and the United States of America

Group B: Ireland, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe

This is the sixth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh have been the winner of the last three editions of the tournament. Being the hosts of this edition of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have automatically qualified for the tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 25

Match 1 - Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 2 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Ireland Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 3 - Scotland Women vs Uganda Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Match 4 - Vanuatu Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 5 - Uganda Women vs United States Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 6 - Netherlands Women vs Vanuatu Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 7 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Match 8 - Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Monday, April 29

Match 9 - Scotland Women vs United States Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 10 - Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 11 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Match 12 - Thailand Women vs Uganda Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 1

Match 13 - Netherlands Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 14 - Sri Lanka Women vs Uganda Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 15 - Ireland Women vs Vanuatu Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Match 16 - Thailand Women vs United States Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 17 - United Arab Emirates Women vs Vanuatu Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 18 - Scotland Women vs Thailand Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Match 19 - Sri Lanka Women vs United States Women, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Match 20 - Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Sunday, May 5

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 4:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, May 7

Final - TBC vs TBC, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 8:30 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Full Squads

Scotland Women

Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce (c), Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater

Sri Lanka Women

Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Shashini Gimhani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

Thailand Women

Nannaphat Chaihan, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

United States of America Women

Chetnaa Prasad, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Pooja Shah, Geetika Kodali, Isani Vaghela, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Maahi Madhavan, Ritu Singh, Anika Kolan (wk), Pooja Ganesh (wk), Sindhu Sriharsha (c) &(wk), Aditiba Chudasama, Chetna Pagydyala, Saanvi Immadi, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Suhani Thadani

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Joanna Loughran (wk), Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire

Netherlands Women

Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (wk), Heather Siegers (c) &(wk), Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers

United Arab Emirates Women

Avanee Patil, Esha Oza (c), Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish (wk), Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Vanuatu Women

Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman (c), Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala (wk), Maiyllise Carlot (wk), Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale

Zimbabwe Women

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda

