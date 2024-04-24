ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Where to watch and live streaming details in India?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, starting on Thursday, April 25 in the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 10 teams will take part in the competition divided into two groups of five teams each. Sri Lanka, Thailand, Scotland, Uganda, and the USA are part of Group A while Ireland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, UAE, and Vanuatu comprise Group B.

Each team will play a total of four games in a single round-robin format with the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stage moving to the semi-finals. The winners from the semi-finals will qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Bangladesh in September-October 2024.

The top six sides from the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 have directly qualified for the Women's T20 WC 2024 - Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and West Indies. Pakistan being the next highest-ranked team qualified as the seventh side while Bangladesh earned direct entry as the hosts.

Thailand and UAE clinched the two spots in the global qualifier from the Asia Qualifier, while the Netherlands and Scotland emerged victorious in Europe. Moreover, Uganda and Zimbabwe progressed through the Africa Qualifier.

Additionally, one spot each was available in the Americas and East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, taken by the USA and Vanuatu respectively.

After missing out on automatic qualification, Sri Lanka and Ireland, moved back down to the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: When to watch?

A total of 10 teams will take part in the Qualifier, which divided into two groups each. The tournament is all set to start on April 25, while the grand finale is scheduled to take place on May 7.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Where to watch

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website for all fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign.

Additionally, in selected regions, ICC is all set to live stream the competition on icc.tv.

