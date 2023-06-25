ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Match 18, West Indies vs Netherlands Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

West Indies and the Netherlands will square off against each other in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 26. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host this exciting clash.

After winning back-to-back games, West Indies suffered a shocking 35-run defeat against the hosts Zimbabwe in their last match. However, they have already progressed to the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 with four points and a net run rate of +0.700.

Bowling first, Keemo Paul finished with three wickets as West Indies restricted Zimbabwe to a below-par total of 268 runs. However, none of the batters converted their starts into a big knock as the team was bundled for 233 runs in 44.4 overs and fell short of the target by 35 runs.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the team and made 56 off 72 balls.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have also made it to the next round of the competition. Following a seven-wicket victory over Nepal in the previous game, the Dutch team is currently placed second in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.835.

Bowling first, Logan van Beek bowled an economical spell and picked up four wickets as the Netherlands restricted Nepal to a mere 167 runs in 44.3 overs. In reply, Max O'Dowd helped the team get off to a blistering start in the powerplay, scoring 90 runs off just 75 balls.

O'Dowd's brilliant knock helped his team successfully chase down the target in just 27 overs and secure its spot in the Super Six stages of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

West Indies vs Netherlands Head to Head

West Indies have a 100% win record over the Netherlands heading into this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 encounter. The Men in Maroon have emerged victorious in all five games played between both teams in ODIs.

West Indies wins - 5.

Netherlands wins - 0.

No Result - 0.

West Indies vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Netherlands, Match 18, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, Monday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

West Indies vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will provide equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers early on, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. The batters will need to adjust to the conditions before going for shots.

West Indies vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Harare will be ideal for a game of cricket on Monday. The temperatures will hover around the 23 degree celsius mark.

West Indies vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein.

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul.

West Indies vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Both teams have already secured a place in the Super Six stages of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, having lost once in their previous three games. However, West Indies are the more experienced side and given their winning record against the Netherlands, expect them to come out on top again on Monday.

Prediction: West Indies to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

West Indies vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode.

