ILT20 2023: Full list of squads and all teams' captains

The much-awaited International League T20 (ILT20 2023) will begin next Friday (January 13) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Six teams, namely MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants, will participate in the competition.

The United Arab Emirates have launched their new T20 league, which stands at the second position in terms of payments to cricketers, only behind the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Unlike other leagues, International League T20 is an international franchise league, where a majority of the players in the playing XI will be foreigners.

Some big names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Trent Boult, Colin Ingram, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings and others will compete in the inaugural International League T20 2023.

The competition will take place from January 13 to February 12. Here are the squads of the six teams and their captains:

ILT20 Desert Vipers squad

Colin Munro (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott, Gus Atkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Matheesh Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell and Ali Naseer.

ILT20 MI Emirates squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nicholas Pooran, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Craig Overton, Tom Lamonby, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Mouseley, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Bradley Wheal, Bas de Leede, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran and McKenny Clarke.

ILT20 Gulf Giants squad

James Vince (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ayan Khan, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Tom Helm, Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Andrew Dawson, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, and Gerhard Erasmus.

ILT20 Sharjah Warriors squad

Moeen Ali (C), Naveen-ul-Haq Murid, Muhammad Junaid, Noor Ahmed, Khan Bilal, Mark Deyal, Alishan Sharafu, Evin Lewis, Chris Woakes, Mohammed Nabi, Dawid Malan, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Karthik Meiyyappan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Marcus Stoinis and Jamal Todd.

ILT20 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad

Sunil Narine (C), Dananjaya De Silva, Marchant De Lange and Traveen Mathew, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Paul Stirling, Zawar Fareed, Kennar Lewis, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Fahad Nawaz, Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Mathi Ulla.

ILT20 Dubai Capitals squad

Rovman Powell (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Hazratullah Zazai, Chirag Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Jash Gianyani, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, George Munsey, Hazrat Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan and Ollie White.

International League T20 2023 Captains List

Here is the list of six captains for the inaugural season of the International League T20 2023:

MI Emirates - Kieron Pollard. Dubai Capitals - Rovman Powell. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - Sunil Narine. Sharjah Warriors - Moeen Ali. Gulf Giants - James Vince. Desert Warriors - Colin Munro.

The first match of the league is between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST on January 13.

