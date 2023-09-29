ILT20 Development 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has launched a new star-hunt program called the ILT20 Development tournament. The primary objective of the program is to provide budding cricketers with an opportunity to earn a place in the second edition of ILT20. The tournament is scheduled to take place in January 2024.

The inaugural edition of the ILT20 Development competition begins on Saturday, September 30, with a total of 18 games scheduled. Six teams, namely the Blitzers, Braves, Dynamos, Marvels, Pearls, and Thunderbolts, are participating in the tournament.

Each team will play the other team once each in a round-robin format. The top four teams will make it to the semi-finals, while the winners of those games will compete for the coveted trophy on October 10.

The ICC Academy Grounds will host all the games of the competition. A total of 90 players were picked via the player draft. Eleven UAE players have been retained from the first season.

Out of those 11, eight players will take part in this ILT20 Development campaign. They are Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan.

The remaining 82 players will be aiming for 13 available spots on offer for the second season as each franchise requires at least four UAE players in their squad.

ILT20 Development 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Marvels - September 30, 6:00 PM

Match 2: ILT20 Dynamos vs ILT20 Pearls - September 30, 10:00 PM

Match 3: ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Thunderbolts - October 1, 6:00 PM

Match 4: ILT20 Pearls vs ILT20 Marvels - October 1, 10:00 PM

Match 5: ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Dynamos - October 2, 6:00 PM

Match 6: ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Thunderbolts - October 2, 10:00 PM

Match 7: ILT20 Dynamos vs ILT20 Marvels - October 3, 6:00 PM

Match 8: ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Pearls - October 3, 10:00 PM

Match 9: ILT20 Thunderbolts vs ILT20 Pearls - October 5, 6:00 PM

Match 10: ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Marvels - October 5, 10:00 PM

Match 11: ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Dynamos - October 6, 6:00 PM

Match 12: ILT20 Marvels vs ILT20 Thunderbolts - October 6, 10:00 PM

Match 13: ILT20 Blitzers vs ILT20 Braves - October 7, 8:30 PM

Match 14: ILT20 Thunderbolts vs ILT20 Dynamos - October 8, 6:00 PM

Match 15: ILT20 Braves vs ILT20 Pearls - October 8, 10:00 PM

First semifinal - October 9, 6:00 PM

Second semifinal - October 9, 10:00 PM

Final - October 10, 8:30 PM

ILT20 Development 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ILT20 Development 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app. However, there is no broadcast available for the audience in India.

ILT20 Development 2023: Full Squads

ILT20 Blitzers

Abid Ali (c), Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan Dsouza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jonathan Figgy, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Kamran Atta, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Usman Khan and Uzair Bacha

ILT20 Braves

Muhammad Usman (c), Abdul Ghaffar, Asif Khan, Hafiz Almas Ayub, Haider Ali, Hazrat Bilal, Hamdam Muhammad Tahir, Jash Giyanani, Junaid Shamsudheen, Irfanullah, Nasir Faraz, Qamar Awan, Rizwaan CP, Zeeshan Abid, Raees Ahmed

ILT20 Dynamos

Karthik Meiyappan (c), Ammar Badami, Fahad Nawaz, Hameedullah Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Umer, Osama Hassan Shah, Ronak Panoly, Samal Udawaththa, Sanchit Sharma, Taimoor Ali, Vikum Sanjaya, Zahoor Khan.

ILT20 Marvels

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ashwanth Valthapa, Basil Hameed, Danish Qureshi, Harshit Kaushik, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mayank, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Zuhaib, Syed Haider Shah, Taimoor Bhatti, Uddish Suri.

ILT20 Pearls

Alishan Sharafu (c), Abdul Shakoor, Adithya Shetty, Ali Anwaar, Aryansh Sharma, Khalid Shah, Harit Shetty, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Rohid, Nilansh Keswani, Riaz Khaliq, Riyan Mohammed, Vriitya Aravind, Zawar Farid

ILT20 Thunderbolts

Rohan Mustafa (c), Ansh Tandon, Dawood Ejaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Luqman Hazrat, Rahul Bhatia, Rameez Shahzad, Maroof Mahmood Merchant, Muhammad Saad Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Sagar Kalyan, Sandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Umair Ali Khan, Wasim Akram