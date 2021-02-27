Imad Wasim believes Mohammad Amir is the best bowler in the world

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim heaped praise on his teammate Mohammad Amir after the Kings' seven-wicket victory over the Multan Sultans in PSL 2021. During the post-match presentation, Wasim labeled Amir the best bowler in the world.

Mohammad Amir opened the bowling with Imad Wasim for the Karachi Kings in the match While Wasim bowled an excellent spell of 1/22, Amir backed him up with 1/34 in his four overs. Aamir also bowled a maiden over in an innings where the Sultans scored 195 runs.

Talking about Mohammad Amir's performance after the match, Imad Wasim said:

“I always believe he [Mohammad Amir] is the best bowler in the world, not just in Pakistan. Even on flat tracks, he's bowling so well. I always back him. I think he's the best bowler in the world I've played with. I think he's executing it very nicely."

Mohammad Amir quit international cricket after a disagreement with the Pakistan cricket team management. Amir has clarified he will don the green jersey for Pakistan only after the top officials change the backroom staff.

While Amir has stayed away from international cricket for months now, he has participated in various domestic leagues. After playing for the Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Aamir is now playing for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2021.

Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, and Joe Clarke bring Karachi Kings back to winning ways

Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 90 to help the Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans set a 196-run target for the defending champions. The Karachi Kings got off to a good start thanks to Sharjeel Khan's quickfire 27. However, Khan departed in the fifth over.

Joe Clarke then joined Babar Azam in the middle and the two batsmen put up a 97-run second-wicket partnership. Clarke aggregated 54 runs off 26 deliveries before losing his wicket to Shahnawaz Dhani. Azam remained unbeaten till the end and scored 90 runs off 60 balls to guide his team home in the penultimate over.