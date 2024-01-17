IND vs AFG 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20I records

The third T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series will be held tonight (January 17) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India have secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 by winning the first two T20Is in Mohali and Indore. The home side will now aim to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

On the other side, Afghanistan will look forward to recording their first-ever T20I win against India. Last night (January 16) in Colombo, Zimbabwe registered their maiden T20I victory over Sri Lanka. Afghanistan will try to do the same tonight.

Before the final T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20I records and stats

Bengaluru has been a high-scoring venue. The short boundaries and flat wicket help the batters score heaps of runs. This venue has hosted nine T20Is, with teams batting second emerging victorious on five occasions.

Here's a list of some other T20I records that fans should know from the previous matches hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

T20I Matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 202/6 - India vs. England, 2017

Lowest team total: 127 - England vs. India, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 194/3 - Australia vs. India, 2019

Highest individual score: 113* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/25 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. England, 2017

Average first innings score: 155

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket in Bengaluru offers great help to the batters. In the last ODI hosted by the venue, India scored 400+ runs against the Netherlands.

Bowlers will have to execute their plans to perfection to keep the batters silent tonight. The team batting first should aim to score at least 200 runs.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20I

India beat Australia by six runs in the last T20I hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match took place on December 3, 2023. It was the final T20I of the five-match series between the two finalists of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer's magnificent half-century helped the Indian team reach 160/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia managed 154/8 and lost by six runs.

Sixteen wickets fell in 40 overs, with fast bowlers accounting for 11 of them.Thirteen sixes were hit in that India vs Australia contest.

Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: India 160/8 (Shreyas Iyer 53, Ben Dwarshuis 2/30) beat Australia 154/8 (Ben McDermott 54, Mukesh Kumar 3/32) by 6 runs.

