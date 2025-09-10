IND vs UAE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

Team India will take on hosts UAE in match number two of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. This will be the first match in Group A of the T20 tournament. Pakistan and Oman are the other two sides in Group A.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue in the 2025 Asia Cup. The 34-year-old was retained as leader of the T20I team after clearing his fitness test following his rehabilitation. The right-handed batter had undergone surgery for sports hernia in Munich, Germany in June.

Shubman Gill, who was recalled to the Indian T20I team following his batting exploits in the Test series in England, has been named vice-captain. While the Men in Blue's playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 is more or less confirmed, there has been some debate over Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh.

Ad

Trending

India vs UAE head-to-head record in T20Is

India and UAE have met only once in the T20I format. The Men in Blue beat UAE by nine wickets in Mirpur in 2016.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by UAE: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

India vs UAE head-to-head record in the Asia Cup

The only meeting between India and UAE in T20Is took place in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup. UAE batted first in the game and were held to 81-9. India chased down the target in 10.1 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

Ad

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by India: 1

Matches won by UAE: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India vs UAE T20Is

As mentioned above, India and UAE have met only once in the T20I format. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-8) starred with the ball in the Asia Cup clash in 2016. With the bat, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 39 off 28 balls.

Here's a summary of the only T20I played between India and UAE.

India (82/1) beat UAE (81/9) by 9 wickets, March 3, 2016

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news