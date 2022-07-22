Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of first two ODIs against West Indies due to knee injury

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies due to an injury to his right knee.

The Men in Blue are taking on the Windies in their first one-dayer on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The hosts won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first match of the three-match series.

Sharing an update on Jadeja after confirming the playing XI for the opening match, BCCI’s official Twitter handle posted:

“Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.”

The statement added:

“The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly.”

Incidentally, Jadeja was picked as vice-captain for the one-day series with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant being rested. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is unavailable due to injury.

Jason Holder ruled out of 1st India vs West Indies ODI due to COVID

Meanwhile, the Carribean outfit also suffered a major blow ahead of the series. Their senior all-rounder, Jason Holder, was ruled out of the opening match against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

With two remaining one-dayers to be played on July 24 and July 27, Holder’s participation for the entire series is under doubt.

Speaking after winning the toss, the hosts' skipper Nicholas Pooran said:

“Unfortunately Jason [Holder] has Covid, so he misses out.”

India vs West Indies 1st ODI - Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

