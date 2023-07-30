IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 2nd ODI

The West Indies (WI) managed to make a comeback in the ODI series by winning the second game at Bridgetown, Barbados, against India by six wickets and have now levelled the series 1-1 with one game to go.

The Men in Blue decided to rest veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the idea was to give game time to a number of players auditioning for a World Cup berth. However, the experiment didn't seem to work well as the visitors collapsed from 90/0 to 181 all out.

None of the batters apart from Ishan Kishan (55) could make a mark as it was a pretty meek surrender from a relatively inexperienced Indian batting unit. The pitch wasn't easy to bat on and the hosts were in for a tricky chase. However, the partnership of 91* between skipper Shai Hope and Keacy Carty was enough to see WI coast to a comfortable win.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that garnered a lot of attention from fans:

#3 Shubman Gill's lean patch continues

The hosts claw back with wickets of both the openers in quick succession.

Shubman Gill has had a challenging tour of the West Indies so far as he wasn't able to make a mark at No. 3 in the Test series as well. After getting dismissed early in the first ODI, Gill threw away an opportunity to score big on Saturday, miscuing a big shot straight into the hands of Alzarri Joseph at long off.

Gill's wicket started India's collapse and these are worrying signs for the Men in Blue. Given the purple patch that the youngster has shown in the 12 months leading into the WI tour, fans are worried whether he is losing form at the wrong time.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav fails again

Averaging just 23.8 in 25 ODIs doesn't do justice to the kind of match-winner Suryakumar Yadav is. However, 'SKY' hasn't quite been able to crack the code in ODI cricket and he missed out on a big score once again during the second ODI.

Having gotten off to a start, Suryakumar once again was dismissed by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, this time hitting the cut shot straight into the hands of the fielder at point. SKY was gutted after the dismissal and rightly so as he knew he had a great chance of scoring big and making an important contribution for his team.

#1 Virat Kohli carries drinks

Virat Kohli was rested for the second ODI and the star batter walked out with Yuzvendra Chahal during the drinks break in India's innings. Given what Kohli has achieved in the game and for a player of his stature, this was an intriguing video that went viral on social media.

The gesture showed just why Kohli is known to be a team man as he carried drinks for the batters in the middle and had a smile on his face. Fans on Twitter were in awe of Kohli on watching the visuals.