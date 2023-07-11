IND vs WI 2023: Windsor Park, Dominica pitch history and Test records

Windsor Park will play host to the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and West Indies, starting tomorrow (July 12). The match will begin at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST).

India will play a Test match in Dominica for the first time since 2011. The last time India played a Test on this ground, they drew against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to record their first Test win in Dominica this week.

Before the first Test of the India vs West Indies series starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Windsor Park.

Windsor Park, Dominica Test records & stats

Dominica has hosted only five Test matches so far. The 2011 Test between India and West Indies was the first-ever Test at Windsor Park. After that game, West Indies hosted Australia twice and played a match each against Zimbabwe and Pakistan at this venue.

Dominica last played host to a Test match in May 2017. Here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played here:

Test matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Drawn: 1

Highest individual score: 130* - Adam Voges (AUS) vs. West Indies, 2015

Best bowling figures (innings): 6/80 - Devendra Bishoo (WI) vs. Australia, 2015

Best bowling figures (match): 10/93 - Shane Shillingford (WI) vs. Zimbabwe, 2013

Highest team score: 381/8 dec - West Indies vs. Zimbabwe, 2013

Lowest team score: 141 - Zimbabwe vs. West Indies, 2013

Average first-innings score: 246

Windsor Park, Dominica Pitch report

The pitch report for this match will be telecast a few minutes before the toss. More than six years have passed since the last Test at this venue. Hence, it is tough to predict how the wicket will play.

Looking at the numbers in the previous five Tests, one can assume that the conditions are not the best for batting. No batter has scored a 150 here, while the highest team total is less than 400. Spinners have achieved success on this ground.

Windsor Park, Dominica last Test match

Pakistan beat West Indies by 101 runs in the previous Test hosted by Dominica. Azhar Ali's hundred helped Pakistan post a 376-run total on the board. In reply, West Indies managed 247 runs. Pakistan declared their second innings at 174/8, setting a 304-run target for the home team.

West Indies crossed the 200-run mark but got all out for 202 runs. Roston Chase scored a century for the home side. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took eight wickets for Pakistan in that game.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 376 (Azhar Ali 127, Roston Chase 4/103) & 174/8 dec (Yasir Shah 38*, Alzarri Joseph 3/53) beat West Indies 247 (Roston Chase 69, Mohammad Abbas 5/46) & 202 (Roston Chase 101*, Yasir Shah 5/92) by 101 runs.

Poll : 0 votes