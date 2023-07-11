IND vs WI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs West Indies 2023 Test series

The India vs West Indies Test series will begin tomorrow (July 12) in Dominica. It will be the first series for both teams in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

India and West Indies will square off in the longest format of the game for the first time since 2019. Notably, the last time these two teams met in a Test series was also their first-ever WTC series in 2019. India crushed West Indies 2-0 in that series.

Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to replicate that result in the upcoming series as well. Before the India vs West Indies series starts, here's how the two teams have performed in Test matches against each other.

India vs West Indies head-to-head record in Tests

West Indies lead the head-to-head Test record against India 30-22. Although the overall record favors West Indies, it is pertinent to note that the Caribbean side has not won a single Test against India since May 2002.

In the last 20 years, Test matches between the two teams have either ended in India's favor or in a stalemate. West Indies will aim to snap their winless streak against India this month.

Matches Played - 98

Matches won by West Indies - 30

Matches won by India - 22

Matches drawn - 46

WI vs IND head-to-head record in West Indies

West Indies lead the head-to-head record in home Tests against India by 16-9. However, the Caribbean side has been winless in home matches against India since May 2002. They have not won even one of their last 10 home Tests against India.

The last time West Indies won a Test against India on home soil was in May 2002 at Sabina Park. They also won that four-match series in 2002 by 2-1.

Matches Played - 51

Matches won by West Indies - 16

Matches won by India - 9

Matches drawn - 26

Last 5 India vs West Indies Test matches before the 2023 series

India have won three of their last five Tests against West Indies. Two matches have ended in a draw. In all three wins, India successfully defended a target. Speaking of their last win, Hanuma Vihari's 111-run knock and Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul helped the visitors bulldoze the home side by 257 runs.

Here's a short summary of the last five India vs West Indies Test matches:

IND (416 & 168/4 dec) beat WI (117 & 210) by 257 runs, Aug 30-Sep 3, 2019. IND (297 & 343/7 dec) beat WI (222 & 100) by 318 runs, Aug 22-26, 2019. WI (62/2) vs. India, Match Drawn, Aug 18-23, 2016. IND (353 & 217/7 dec) beat WI (225 & 108) by 237 runs, Aug 9-14, 2016. IND (500/9 dec) vs. WI (196 & 388/6), Jul 30-Aug 4, 2016.

