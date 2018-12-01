Australia vs India 2018-19: India's strongest playing XI for the first Test

Virat Kohli & Co.

With the three-match T20I series between India and Australia coming to an end, all eyes are now on the four-match Test series. The first of the four matches is set to start on 6th December at Adelaide, and the anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

With the hosts missing the services of Steve Smith and David Warner, the visitors have a great chance to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team would look to overcome the inexperienced Australian side. On the other hand, the Tim Paine-led Australian side will look to erase the memory of their recent humiliations.

The Indian selectors picked Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel in the squad, both of whom were not a part of the England Test tour. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik have not been included in the squad.

India's Test squad for the Australia tour: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Here, we take a look at India's strongest playing XI for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

#1 Openers

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul

Murali Vijay

Prithvi Shaw had a great opportunity to open the innings for the Indian team on Australian soil. However, things took a turn for the tragic for him as he injured his left ankle during a practice game against Cricket Australia XI, and was subsequently ruled out of the first Test.

In the absence of Shaw, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul will likely open the innings for the Indian team in Adelaide. Vijay was in poor form against England, but decent performances in county cricket earned him a spot in the Test squad for the Australia tour. He would look to play some big knocks to cement his place in the squad.

KL Rahul

Opening the innings along with Vijay will be KL Rahul. He has been in poor form since the start of the South Africa tour in early 2018, and could be dropped if he fails to deliver in the first Test.

Rahul has gained some confidence by scoring a much-needed fifty in the practice game against CA XI. But the Karnataka batsman needs to step up and deliver his best to put the pressure on the Australian bowlers.

