×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India selectors happy to see Pandya hit form before WC

IANS
NEWS
News
61   //    04 Apr 2019, 15:32 IST
IANS Image
Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Off field controversies and issue with the core saw Hardik Pandya miss quite a few games for the country. But the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has seen Pandya return with a bang and with the World Cup round the corner, that makes the national selectors feel relieved. The selectors are keeping a close eye on the performance of the players in the ongoing T20 league and the all-rounder's match-winning show on Wednesday brought them immense joy.

Speaking to IANS, one of the national selectors said that whatever happened in the last few months were unfortunate and Pandya's performance in the ongoing IPL is a clear indication that he has left the past behind and is looking to make up for lost time.

"The World Cup is round the corner and as selectors it is pleasing to the eye when you see someone like Hardik doing so well for Mumbai. It clearly shows that he has moved ahead and is focusing on his game. Whatever happened cannot be undone. But how you learn from those mistakes and rise is what is a true test of your character," he said.

Sources in the Indian team management echoed the sentiments and said that Pandya has the X-factor that is needed to be a match-winner and that is why the team backs him to the hilt.

"He has that X-factor. He is fearless in his approach. Say, you are faced with a situation in the World Cup when you have an improbable chase on hand, he could win you the game. Or if you need quick wickets, the captain can always hand him the ball. He is one of those guys who loves to rise to the challenge. An in-form Hardik is always an advantage for the Indian team.

"Also, if you look at how he is playing for MI in this IPL, it definitely augurs well for the national team. The World Cup is round the corner and momentum is an important thing. A good show here will see him carry confidence into the showpiece event," the source told IANS.

Pandya has been doing a great job with both bat and ball for MI. While he has scores of 32* off 14 balls against RCB, 31 off 19 balls against KXIP and 25* off 8 balls against CSK to show for his batting prowess late into the innings, the all-rounder has also picked four wickets in the season so far. He has himself also made it clear that his focus is the upcoming World Cup.

"These seven months weren't easy and I wasn't sure of what to do. My goal is to keep performing and hopefully, help India win the World Cup," Pandya said after his efforts against Chennai on Wednesday.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
India vs Australia 2019: 4 Changes India might make to their XI for the 1st T20I
RELATED STORY
BCCI wants Pandya-Rahul chapter to end with WC on mind
RELATED STORY
Pandya, Rahul to depose before Jain around April 10
RELATED STORY
India XI: Optimal Squad for ICC WC 2019
RELATED STORY
5 instances when Hardik Pandya hit three consecutive six in international cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Players who can replicate Yuvraj Singh's 2011 WC heroics for India
RELATED STORY
Value of Dhoni and Jadhav is there for everyone to see (Column: Just Sport)
RELATED STORY
Jadeja's return and dynamics for the World Cup: What does the squad against the Aussies tell?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Indian selectors need to look beyond MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India's Problem of plenty and the selection Conundrum before the ODI World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 16 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 15 | Yesterday
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 17 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us