India selectors to pick WC squad on April 15

Caption : BCCI selection committee chairman MSK Prasad. (File Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The national selectors led by M.S.K. Prasad will meet on April 15 in Mumbai to pick the squad for the 2019 World Cup in England, starting May 30. India are considered one of the favourites going into this edition of the World Cup.

The cut-off date is April 23 and the selectors have been waiting to watch the performance of some of the players in the ongoing Indian Premier League considering that the position of the number four batsman and the fourth fast bowler is still up for grabs.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that the selectors wanted to wait a bit before finalising the squad and the ongoing IPL held them to take a look at some of the players who are in the radar to fill a couple of spots.

"The selectors wanted to take it easy as they had time till April 23 to send in the squad for the World Cup. With the IPL on, it always helps to see how some of the boys are playing," the official explained.

While most of the players pick themselves, Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant are the two main contenders for the No.4 slot in the batting department. While Rayudu has flattered to deceive in this edition of the IPL, Pant has shown his brilliance in flashes. But his inability to finish games has been something that pundits have spoken about time and again in this IPL.

Vijay Shankar is another player who could be looked at as an option considering that he has been looking to bat up in the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this IPL.

The fourth pacer's slot is something that the selectors will be sweating over as someone like a Navdeep Saini has been very impressive in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's input will definitely be asked for before a final decision is made.

