India strong contender for World Cup, says Laxman

IANS // 15 Apr 2019, 20:03 IST

VVS Laxman. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Soon after the naming of the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in England and Wales, former batting great VVS Laxman said the Virat Kohli-led side was one of the favourites for the showpiece event.

"The Indian team is very balanced and one of the strong contenders for the title. I have monitored Bhuvi and Vijay in the nets while they were on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duties," Laxman said.

"They look in great shape and are raring to perform on a stage like World Cup. I can see these players contributing to team's success in a major way," he added.

An elated Bhuvneshwar Kumar, currently leading the Hyderabad pace attack, said, "I am extremely happy. The English conditions will suit my strength and I am looking to make most of it. Playing for SRH in IPL has given me the right match practice just before the mega tournament like World Cup. This is my second WC and I am pretty confident to perform at such level."

Vijay Shankar, currently playing for Hyderabad and will be playing his first World Cup, said getting a place in India's World Cup squad was like a dream come true. "I am extremely elated. This is like a dream come true. We have a few World cup winning team members here at SRH and I have spoken to them to understand what it feels like to play in a WC and then go on to win it."

"I have learnt a lot from them on the ways to manage pressure at such a large event," Shankar said.