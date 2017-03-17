India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli not on the field on the second day of the Ranchi Test

Kohli sustained a shoulder injury on Thursday.

Kohli sustained a shoulder injury on the opening day of the game

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has not taken the field on the opening morning of the third Test against Australia at Ranchi after failing to recover sufficiently from the shoulder injury he sustained during the first day.

During the post Lunch session on Thursday, Kohli fell awkwardly while attempting to stop a ball from the crossing the rope and left the field along with team physio Patrick Farhart. He was seen keeping an ice-pack on his shoulder even as Ajinkya Rahane took over the reigns on the field.

Initial reports indicated that Kohli had suffered a Grade 1 ligament tear, which would have possibly ruled him out of the entire game, bu a BCCI Press Release later said that there was no serious concern about the injury and the skipper would continue to participate in the Ranchi Test.

After the lunch interval, Australia were bowled out for 451 with skipper Steve Smith remaining unbeaten on 178. Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer for the hosts, claiming a five-wicket haul, but despite that, it was the visitors whole held the aces in the game.

The good news from an Indian perspective was that Kohli would be permitted to bat at his usual Number 4 position, despite the injury and hopefully, he can brave the injury and put forth a significant batting performance that would turn the game in his side's favour.