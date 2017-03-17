India vs Australia 2017 - Virat Kohli injury update: When will Virat Kohli come out to bat in the third Test?

Virat Kohli's injury is external and he can come out to bat anywhere in spite of not taking the field in Australia's first innings

Will Virat Kohli return to bat for India?

What’s the story?

It has been confirmed that the Indian team management has informed the match officials that Virat Kohli's injury is external and he can come out to bat anywhere in spite of not taking the field in Australia’s first innings.

There were uncertainties over the position in which he will come out to bat, however, since the injury is an external one, he can walk out to bat in his normal position – no. 4.

In case you didn’t know...

The Indian skipper is nursing a shoulder injury that kept him out of the field since the second session on day 1. Kohli tried to stop a ball from going into the boundary and landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. He was immediately taken off the field and was closely monitored by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart.

Last night, there were reports that Kohli will only bat if he’s needed and might not even take part in the fourth Test. Dr. Abhishiek, who treated the Delhi batsman in Ranchi said, “Virat fell on his right shoulder during the game and suffered a grade 1 ligament tear. His body structure seems to be ok but the doctors have advised rest for at least 1 week to 10 days (sic).”

Later, the BCCI rubbished these reports and clarified that the Indian captain is recuperating from a shoulder strain and the relevant investigations have revealed that there are no serious concerns.

Details

According to the ICC, if a player is absent from the field for longer than eight minutes, the player, "shall not be permitted to bat unless or until, in the aggregate, he has returned to the field and/or his side's innings has been in progress for at least that length of playing time for which he has been absent or, if earlier, when his side has lost five wickets."

The above-mentioned rule does not apply if a player has suffered an external injury. "An external blow (as opposed to an internal injury such as a pulled muscle) whilst participating earlier in the match and consequently been forced to leave the field. Nor shall it apply if the player has been absent for very exceptional and wholly acceptable reasons (other than injury or illness)."

Video

Author’s Take

This is something that the Indian team management would have wanted as they will struggle without their main batsman in a crucial match of the series. This is also good news for the Indian fans especially after Australia had scored over 450 in their first innings. Despite the injury, the team management and the fans will want him to have a significant contribution in India’s first innings.