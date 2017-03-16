Virat Kohli heads to hospital, to undergo scans on shoulder

Kohli did not take the field for most parts of Day 1.

It was not a pleasant day for captain Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli suffered a shoulder injury during the second session of the 1st day’s play in Ranchi when he dived to save a boundary at long on. He did not take the field as a precautionary measure.

The incident happened shortly after the lunch break when Peter Handscomb patted a flat Ravindra Jadeja delivery slightly wide of mid-on and the captain ran after the ball, and then pulled out a dive in order to haul the ball back in. However, he landed on the shoulder and jammed it in the process.

He was then seen clutching his shoulder even as he got up wincing in pain. The feisty character that he is, Kohli was still struggling when team physio Patrick Farhad came out to take a look at the injury. Eventually, Kohli walked out of the field.

Oh dear! Virat's in a spot of bother. Landed awkwardly chasing down the ball. Ajinkya will stand-in for him as he takes a break #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JCZzbeK6sX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2017

Kohli will now go to the hospital for scans and the extent of his injury will only be known on the morning of the 2nd day. He might not take any further part during India’s fielding in the 1st innings. He was seen in the dressing with a sling as he tested his shoulder but was not deemed fit enough to take the field.

India would hope their captain is fit enough to bat as they already staring at a big innings score by Australia and on a pitch which does not have much assistance for the bowlers Kohli’s batting would hold the key. This and the fact that the Delhi boy has not had a very good time in the series makes him due for a big score and this innings could be that decisive moment.

Australia dominated first day’s play ever since Kohli left the field and Ajinkya Rahane took over the mantle. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell stitched together an unbeaten 159 runs partnership for the 5th wicket as Australia ended Day 1 on 299/4.