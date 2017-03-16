India vs Australia 2017, 3rd Test, Day 1: Who Said What: World reacts to Smith and Maxwell's masterclass

The Australian cricket team ended the day with 299 runs on the board with the loss of 4 wickets.

Smith scored a spectacular century

The Australian cricket team ended on top after the first day’s play against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi earlier today. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell put on a superb batting display with an unbeaten partnership of 159 amongst themselves with Smith scoring his 2nd century of the series and 19th overall. Maxwell provided incredible support at the other end as he ended the day unbeaten on 82 off 147 deliveries with 5 fours and two sixes to his name.

It was Australia who won the toss and opted to bat first. They got off to a brisk start with David Warner and Matt Renshaw putting on a 50 run partnership in 9 overs. However, the tide turned in India’s favour soon after that as they picked up three quick wickets. Ravindra Jadeja picked up Warner’s wicket with a loose delivery while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the wicket of Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh respectively.

Umesh continued his impressive bowling display by picking up the wicket of Peter Handscomb with a peach of a yorker. Australia were in a spot of bother at 140-4 but the innings was soon revived by a magnificent display of batting by Maxwell and Smith.

Indian captain Virat Kohli hurt his shoulder when he landed awkwardly trying to save a ball from going to the boundary. He felt pain in his right shoulder immediately and was monitored by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart before he left the field. He did not come back out onto the field, but was seen in the dressing room wearing his jersey.

Steve Smith on the day’s play:

Obviously for 4 for 300 had to form a couple of partnerships" Maxi played beautifully. Stuck to his plans and struck the bad balls. It is a good pitch so we will need all the runs we can get. The bounce was consistent, hasn't really spun, and we will need as many as we can get in the first innings. You cannot control the past. I came out and said I made a mistake and moved on from there, and 4 for 300, we will take that, but tomorrow is going to be a crucial day for us. I would love to be batting almost this tomorrow might, that will be great.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the first day’s play:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan:

Bloody he'll @stevesmith49 is some player .... Another player who doesn't play to the text book ... a lesson to all coaches ... #IndvAus — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2017

Australian legend Shane Warne:

Maxi has no demons playing Ashwin, you can tell in his body language & his intent to score. Maxi to change gear any min @StarSportsIndia ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 16, 2017

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle:

This Steve Smith is such a wonderful young player. Been a joy seeing him bat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2017

Former Australian cricketer Damien Fleming:

19th Test for the Skipper Steven Smith

Tick to leadership, patience and sticking to your game plan#GoBigNow#IndvAus — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 16, 2017

Former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie:

This is fine batting by Smith and Maxwell. India under pressure.#IndvAus — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) March 16, 2017

Cricket commentator and expert Ayaz Memon:

Two centuries in 3 Tests on bowler friendly pitches where no other batsman has reached three figures. Take a bow @stevesmith49 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 16, 2017

Indian spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi