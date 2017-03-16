India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli leaves the field after hurting his shoulder

Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy in the absence of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hurt his shoulder and left the field for treatment in the second session on day 1 of the third Test against Australia at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi.

Kohli got injured when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder trying to save a ball from going to the boundary. He felt pain in his right shoulder immediately and was monitored by the Indian physio Patrick Farhart before he left the field. A few minutes later, he was seen sitting in the dressing room having ice packs to the injured part. In his absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be the in-charge of the proceedings.

The extent of the injury is not yet known and looking at Kohli stretching his arm while leaving the field, the injury might not be very serious. The Indian skipper might be back in the field soon and the team management would want him to undergo a scan after the end of day’s play as a precaution.

Oh dear! Virat's in a spot of bother. Landed awkwardly chasing down the ball. Ajinkya will stand-in for him as he takes a break #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/JCZzbeK6sX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2017

Australia are going strong at 176/4 taken in the second session with skipper Steve Smith batting on 70 along with Glenn Maxwell, who is batting on 13. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he picked up two wickets. The Vidarbha pacer is looking deadly as he is making full use of the reverse swing and is troubling the batsmen often.

After taking three wickets in the first session, Australia pulled things back after lunch thanks to a 51-run partnership between Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb before the latter was trapped plumb in front of the stumps off the bowling for Umesh Yadav for 19. Smith reached his fifty and his looking set for a big one. On the other hand, his partner Glenn Maxwell is not looking confident as India’s stand-in captain, Rahane has his spinners operating from both the ends.

Kohli becomes the third Indian to hurt his shoulder in the ongoing series against Australia. First, it was opener KL Rahul, who got injured trying to loft a ball in the first innings of the Pune Test and played the second Test in spite of carrying an injury. His opening partner, Murali Vijay did not play the second Test due to a shoulder injury.