Virat Kohli suffers a grade 1 ligament tear, says doctors in Ranchi

The captain could well miss the fourth and final Test match in Dharamsala.

Big blow to India

The Indian team has been jolted with the injury to Virat Kohli and if doctors are to be believed the extent of the injury could well rule him out of the fourth and final Test match which starts on March 26 in Dharamsala.

“Virat fell on his right shoulder during the game and suffered a grade 1 ligament tear. His body structure seems to be ok but the doctors have advised rest for at least 1 week to 10 days(sic),” said Dr Abhishek who treated on the Indian captain in Ranchi.

“Further calls will be made by the Indian team doctors and physios but this is our assessment of the entire situation,” he further added.

This comes as a big setback to the Indian team which is already on the backfoot after Day 1. Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane will take up the mantle of the team for the rest of the Test match.

Here is the ICC ruling when a player suffers an injury:

The ICC's playing conditions state that if a player is absent from the field for longer than eight minutes, the player, "shall not be permitted to bat unless or until, in the aggregate, he has returned to the field and/or his side's innings has been in progress for at least that length of playing time for which he has been absent or, if earlier, when his side has lost five wickets."

However, the clause does not apply if the player has suffered "an external blow (as opposed to an internal injury such as a pulled muscle) whilst participating earlier in the match and consequently been forced to leave the field. Nor shall it apply if the player has been absent for very exceptional and wholly acceptable reasons (other than injury or illness)."