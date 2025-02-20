India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets to start their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note on Thursday, February 20. Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul and Shubman Gill's unbeaten hundred guided the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win in Dubai.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first in Dubai. The decision backfired as India picked up five wickets in the powerplay. However, Jaker Ali's half-ton and Towhid Hridoy's century ensured Bangladesh reached 228.

Chasing 229, India got off to a great start, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 36-ball 41. His opening partner Shubman Gill held one end till the end, completed his ton, and ensured India won by six wickets.

Now that the India vs Bangladesh match has ended, here's a look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecard of this 2025 Champions Trophy game.

List of all award winners in India vs Bangladesh match, 2025 Champions Trophy

Unlike T20 leagues, ICC events only have one award - Man of the Match. Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill received the Player of the Match award for his fantastic century against Bangladesh. He scored 101 runs off 129 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes.

In the post-match presentation, Gill mentioned that the team management told him to stay in the middle till the end. He was delighted to have finally registered a century in ICC ODI events.

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (101* off 129).

India vs Bangladesh scorecard

Bangladesh lost their first wicket in the first over itself as Mohammed Shami dismissed Soumya Sarkar caught behind. Shami picked up Mehidy Hasan Miraz's wicket soon, while Harshit Rana scalped Najmul Hossain Shanto's wicket to leave Bangladesh reeling at 26/3. Axar Patel's double strike further reduced Bangladesh to 35/5 in 8.3 overs.

Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy then rebuilt the innings by stitching up a 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Shami came back and completed his five-wicket haul as Bangladesh were bowled out for 228.

In reply, India took 46.3 overs to reach 231/4. Shubman Gill top-scored with a 129-ball 101. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul chipped in with crucial forties. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain bowled an impressive spell of 2/38 in 10 overs for Bangladesh, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

IND vs BAN, 2025 Champions Trophy: Top records and stats emerging from India vs Bangladesh match

It was a memorable match for Indian fans as Mohammed Shami returned to form and Shubman Gill smashed his maiden hundred in ICC ODI events. Here are some top stats emerging from this 2025 Champions Trophy game:

Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian to score a hundred on Champions Trophy debut. Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif, and Shikhar Dhawan achieved the feat before him. Gill became the fastest Indian batter to complete 8 ODI hundreds. It was his 51st innings, while Shikhar Dhawan had taken 57 innings for his eighth ODI ton. Rohit Sharma became the 2nd fastest batter to complete 11,000 ODI runs. He (261 innings) is only behind Virat Kohli (222 innings).

