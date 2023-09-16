India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Full list of award winners, Player of the match, scorecard & records

Bangladesh defeated India by six runs in the final game of Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round. The Tigers made a fantastic comeback after being reduced to 59/4 in the first innings. Half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy guided Bangladesh to 265/8 in 50 overs.

Chasing 266 for a victory, India could not build big partnerships. Shubman Gill scored a magnificent ton, but the opening batter's efforts went in vain as India lost the match by six runs in the end.

Now that the India vs Bangladesh match is in the history books, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and top stats from this match.

Full list of award winners in India vs Bangladesh game of Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the Man of the Match award in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India. Shakib scored 80 runs off 85 balls and followed it up with a spell of 1/43 in 10 overs. The skipper bowled two maiden overs to put pressure on the Indian batters.

Shubman Gill won the Maximum Sixes award for smacking five sixes. The right-handed batter was in splendid touch, but he could not guide the Indian team to a win.

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan (80 off 85 and 1/43)

Maximum Sixes Award: Shubman Gill (5 sixes)

Best Catch Award: Rohit Sharma (to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz).

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Match Scorecard

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy were the top two run-scorers for Bangladesh in this match. Shakib scored 80 runs, while Hridoy aggregated 54. Nasum Ahmed scored a vital 45-ball 44 in the lower order. Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets for India.

In reply, Shubman Gill's 133-ball 121 helped India inch closer to the target. Axar Patel was the next highest scorer for India with a 34-ball 42. However, their knocks ended in a losing cause. Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/50 in eight overs.

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Top records and stats from India vs Bangladesh game

Multiple records were created during the India vs Bangladesh clash at the R Premadasa Stadium. Here are some of the top records and statistics emerging from this Asia Cup contest:

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to lose 4 matches against Bangladesh. MS Dhoni previously held the record for most losses by an Indian skipper against Bangladesh, having lost thrice. Shubman Gill became the second Indian to score a hundred in a losing cause in an Asia Cup match. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th international ton in a losing cause against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2012. Shubman Gill broke KL Rahul's record for the fastest right-handed Indian batter to record 5 ODI centuries. Gill achieved the feat in his 32nd inning, while Rahul took 36 innings. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to record three ducks in Asia Cup matches. The Indian skipper got out for a two-ball duck in the game against Bangladesh.