India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

India will play their final match of the 2023 World Cup league round against the Netherlands today. The Men in Blue are undefeated in the competition so far, having recorded eight wins in eight matches. They will aim to end the league stage with a victory as well.

On the other side, the Netherlands have already been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. They still have a chance of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but for that, they will have to upset India today.

Before the India vs Netherlands match starts, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, prediction and telecast details for this 2023 World Cup game.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 45, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 12, 2023, Sunday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

India vs Netherlands pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is a batting paradise, but Sri Lanka and England suffered collapses while playing on this ground in the 2023 World Cup. The boundaries are short, but the batters will have to choose their shots wisely to achieve maximum success at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India vs Netherlands weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Bengaluru during the match hours. There is a 1% chance of rain in the evening, but it should not interrupt the game for a long time. The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

India vs Netherlands probable XIs

India:

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands:

Probable XI

Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match prediction

India will be the overwhelming favorites to win today's clash. Looking at the way the Men in Blue have bulldozed their opponents in the World Cup so far, defeating the Netherlands would not be a difficult task for them.

The Dutch team has impressed a lot in this mega event, but they will find it extremely challenging to beat India, especially on a batting paradise at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Expect a lopsided win for India today.

Prediction: India to win against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: DD Sports, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).