India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played on Sunday, February 23. The iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this marquee clash, and a packed house is expected.

India and Pakistan featured in the final of the last edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017. Pakistan defeated India in that clash by 180 runs to become the champions for the first time. The Indian team now have an opportunity to beat Pakistan and almost knock them out of the ongoing tournament.

Before Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan walk out for the toss in Dubai, here's a short preview of the India vs Pakistan match in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 5, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Date and Time: February 23, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Pakistan pitch report

The pitch in Dubai seemed slow when India battled Bangladesh at this venue on February 20. Shubman Gill mentioned in the pre-match press conference that a score of 280-290 can put pressure on the team batting second. The Men in Blue chased down 229 with four wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.

India vs Pakistan weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted during the match hours. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the humidity levels will be in the range of 56%. The temperature will be approximately 27 degrees Celsius.

India vs Pakistan probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

India vs Pakistan live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming).

