India vs West Indies 2018 matches to be telecasted on five channels

West Indies will visit India to play two Test matches, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) matches and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches

Star Sports, who is official broadcaster for all the BCCI events including IPL, Domestic Cricket and International tours on Indian soil has decided to continue with its highly successful multi-screen and multi-language broadcast strategy for Windies tour of India comprising two Tests, five ODI's and three T20I matches in October 2018.

The broadcaster previously used this strategy for the Asia Cup 2018 Final as well as group and Super four games in three languages including two Indian languages; Hindi and Tamil on nine channels.

After the overall success of their strategy in Asia cup. The official and exclusive broadcaster for all Indian home series in the sub-continent, Star Sports has decided to continue it for the bilateral series as well. As per the official schedule release on its website, the broadcaster has dedicated five channels for the Windies tour.

West Indies Tour of India 2018

Windies 2018 tour is scheduled between 29 September and 11 November

They will begin their tour with two-day practice match against Board President XI on September 29 and 30 in Vadodara, Gujarat.

While the first Test match between India and West Indies will be played from October 04-08, 2018, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

This will be followed by second Test match, from October 12-16, 2018, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, located in Hyderabad.

After Test series both teams will face each other in the five ODI matches scheduled between October 21, 2018, to November 01, 2018 with Guwahati set to host the first ODI on October 21 followed by the second game in Indore on October 24. The third and the fourth games will be played in Pune (October 27) and Mumbai (October 29), while the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host it's maiden ODI, when both teams lock horns in the fifth and final ODI on November 1.

Before wrapping up the tour both will clash in the three T20 International matches between between 4 and 11 November 2018 in Kolkata, Lucknow and Chennai respectively with Lucknow set for it's international debut on November 6.

Star Sports Campaign and Live Telecast

As per sources, they will formally release Windies vs India series campaign a day after the conclusion of Asia Cup 2018 on 29 September. Star has decided to promote the Paytm Test series as "Test Asli Fans Ka!"

Star Sports will broadcast all Test, ODI and T20I matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, and Star Sports Tamil. While they will also live stream all games on their OTT platform Hotstar.