India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Indian batsmen made pity of big target in first ODI

Despite a good batting performance by the Windies, India went on to secure a convincing eight-wicket win over the visitors in the opening game at Guwahati. The hosts will now look to extend their lead and level head to head honours when they host the Caribbean team in the second ODI at the Dr.Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, October 24.

India have hosted Windies in 51 completed bilateral ODI fixtures and have won 25 of those with the Carribeans slightly ahead on 26 wins. While they have faced just twice at the ACA-VDCA stadium with the scoreline tied on 1-1.

India

The MIB's went into this series on the back of 2-0 Test series whitewash against same opponents and continued their proceedings with same enthusiasm from where they left off in Tests.

Meanwhile, the ACA stadium is no less than a fort for Men in Blue, as they have a strong ODI record at this ground with six wins from seven matches, which will boost their confidence even further.

Batting

Rohit Sharma’s fine ODI form continued in the first ODI, as he hit 152 from 117 balls. He also had a fine outing in recently concluded Asia cup scoring 317 runs just behind Shikhar Dhawan with 342 runs, though Dhawan failed in first ODI, but will eager to counter in second.

While the Skipper Virat Kohli, who is going through the form of his life scored 140 runs of 107 balls last time out. These three are once again expected to give plenty of headache to the Carribean bowlers.

Bowling

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the lot in the opening fixture against Windies and claimed 3-41 from his ten overs and will once again be their go-to bowler against the Windies.

While Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece, they leaked away a few unnecessary runs which they would like to rectify in next one.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed or Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

West Indies

Shimron Hetmyer gave a new ray of light to the visitors

Visitors have now lost their last three completed one-day internationals in a row and they will be very disappointed with the result in the last game as they ended up losing even after putting up a strong batting display. Though the Carribeans may take some confidence from their record at this venue, as they are the only team to beat India at ACA stadium.

Batting

Shimron Hetmyer's century was the showstopper in the Windies innings and has certainly given a new ray of light to the visitors. The batsman showed some real intent with his knock of 106 runs from 77 balls against the Indian attack and will be expected to replicate his heroics in second ODI. Kieran Powell also announced his form with his fifty. The opener will bear the responsibility to play a similar and lay down a good start for others to follow.

The team will also bank on the likes of Shai Hope and Rovman Powell. Both of them along with skipper Jason Holder got starts in the previous game but failed to convert them into big ones and they will be eager to make up for that.

Bowling

After the good work done by batsmen in first innings, the bowlers failed miserably in second. The visitors will need their bowlers Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach to give them some quick wickets in the initial overs, else it will be another walkthrough for the men in Blue.

Expected Playing XI

Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels and Rovman Powell.