India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. The visitors will look to seal the series with one game in hand and then try out some more experiments in the last match, which would become a dead rubber.

The Men in Blue were completely dominant with the ball in the first ODI on a surprisingly spin-friendly surface at the same venue. Bowling first after winning the toss, India rolled over a hapless West Indies for merely 114 in 23 overs. Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined to claim seven wickets and stall the Windies' line-up.

India were not as convincing in the chase, losing five wickets. Opening the batting, Ishan Kishan did well, helping himself to a half-century. However, more will be expected from the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav in particular as Team India look to finalize their World Cup 2023 squad.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and opted to field first.

Shai Hope explained:

“We are going to bowl first; we saw what happened in the last game. The conditions will assist the bowlers.”

India are being led by Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma, as well as Virat Kohli, have been rested for the match. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come into the playing XI.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

It's the same pitch that was used for the first ODI. A few areas on the wicket are spongy. Bowlers can extract bounce and turn. While variable bounce will challenge the batters, spinners should enjoy themselves again.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Richie Richardson