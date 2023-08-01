India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. When the Men in Blue bundled out the Windies for 114 in 23 overs in the opening game in Barbados, not many gave the hosts a chance to make a comeback in the series. But they have done and how!

India’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli for the second ODI backfired as their batting crumbled from 90/0 to 181 all-out. West Indies went on to win the game by six wickets and leveled the series 1-1. The victory would have been a big morale booster for the hosts, who recently failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup.

Team India may have downplayed the defeat in the second one-dayer as part of a larger picture. But they definitely wouldn’t want to end up losing the series. The hosts of the World Cup going down to a team that hasn’t qualified for the event would be a massive embarrassment.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to field first.

“We are going bowl first and extract as much as we can from the surface,” skipper Sai Hope said.

Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian team again instead of Rohit Sharma. India have made two changes for the decider. Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in for Umran Malik and Jaydev Unadkat for Axar Patel.

Live - #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/aVEXKzFTJT West Indies have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the ODI series decider.Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-3RDODI-…

Hosts West Indies are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

This is the first men’s ODI to be played at the venue. There is expected to be some help for bowlers early on. Overall, though, the pitch is expected to play much better than the spinning surface that was on show in Barbados.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas.

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Leslie Reifer, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Richie Richardson