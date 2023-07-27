India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st ODI match?

It's rather unfortunate that Team India will embark on their final preparations for the 2023 World Cup by facing off against a side that won't take part in the tournament, the West Indies.

India vs West Indies in a World Cup, or in the ODI format in general, hasn't been very competitive lately. There is a rich history behind the fixture, though, a history that is being written and rewritten over and over again each time the two heavyweights lock horns.

The Men in Blue are on a rampant winning streak against the Windies in ODIs and also eased past the Caribbean outfit in the recently concluded Test series. However, with several players injured and others out of form, India will know that they need to get their act together and can't leave a single stone unturned in the lead-up to the World Cup.

West Indies, meanwhile, will have their task cut out following their heartbreaking performances in the World Cup Qualifiers. Their Super Over loss to the Netherlands, in particular, is still fresh in memory.

The home side will be boosted by the return of Shimron Hetmyer, but key names like Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder won't don the maroon during this series. Will they be able to punch above their weight and give India some serious questions to ponder ahead of the World Cup?

India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Rohit Sharma and Co. seek ideal World Cup build-up

All the signs point towards a comfortable Indian victory. To put it simply, the Windies are outmatched in all departments, with the arguable exception of the pace attack, and need a miracle to come away with a series win.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in red-hot form at the top of the order. The Men in Blue are without Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, who have formed the backbone of the middle order over the last few years. They will need to give fringe players chances to make a mark and potentially be part of the World Cup.

The pace attack is another area of concern for India, with Mohammed Siraj being given a breather after complaining of some ankle discomfort following the Test series. They should be able to make do with the likes of Umran Malik and Shardul Thakur, though.

West Indies' batting lineup doesn't inspire much confidence. They are unlikely to be able to come up with big totals despite the presence of quality players like Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers and Hetmyer.

India are the clear favorites to get off to a winning start in the series.

Prediction: India to win the 1st ODI vs West Indies.

