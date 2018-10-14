India vs West Indies 2018, 2nd Test: Who Said What

In an emphatic win at Hyderabad, the Indian team put on an exuberant show with the ball to bundle out the hosts for merely 127 runs in their second innings. With a lead of 56 in the first innings, India were left with 72 to chase to clean sweep the series and make a dominating start to their home season.

The home team on the third day began from their overnight score of 308 for the loss of 4 wickets, but some decent bowling from the Windies' bowlers forced India on the backfoot. The last wickets fell quickly and the Indian first innings was wrapped up for 367. This was the only time when the visitors acquired a moral victory despite being behind in the game.

In the second innings, Umesh Yadav and co. were relentless with their plans and didn't leave any stone unturned to once again finish the game inside three days. Yadav racked up his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket with figures of 6 for 88 and 4 for 45 in the two innings.

Here's a look at how the world reacted to India's tenth consecutive series win at home:

Virat Kohli, Indian skipper:

We didn't expect it to finish in three days in the morning. WI played really well and getting 56 runs was a bonus after the situation we got ourselves into. At home where we understand the conditions very well, we know how to put the opposition under pressure. We were really good today and deserved to win.

If you look at the three guys who've come in - Vihari in England, Prithvi getting the MoS is very special. Shardul broke down in the first spell and Umesh deserves what he's achieved in this game. I am pleased to see how he's stepped up for us in the absence of Shami and after Shardul got injured.

He keeps giving more than 100 percent every time. We have a problem of plenty now, Umesh here, the three bowlers who played in England and it is a headache we have. But I am pleased to see these guys. We applied ourselves in India with the bat much better and we'd like to take that ahead as well.

Ajinkya Rahane, Indian vice-captain:

It was good fun (on the partnership with Pant), I was trying to control him yesterday, but it was hard. We knew one good partnership would put them (West Indies) down. It was good that he played within himself. I wanted to bat long, this innings helped me a lot. I wanted to create some good habits, just wanted to spend some time. Throughout the series, we played well, everyone batted well. Credit to Umesh, he bowled really well, 6 wickets in the first innings, four in the second, he bowled wonderfully well.

Jason Holder, Windies skipper:

A little disappointed with the way we batted in the second innings. After the fightback yesterday we tried to push forward today. But India played commendably and outplayed us. In hindsight a lot of seamers got wickets, Umesh got ten wickets, I got a fifer and maybe an extra seamer would have helped. We need to give ourselves a better chance with the bat - bat deep after getting set in. Personally, I am in a good head space; I am playing good cricket and love playing through aches and pains. I love playing Test cricket.

Umesh Yadav, Man of the Match:

First of all, I would like to thank my teammates for their support. I knew that I was the only fast bowler playing and felt that I had a good chance. I just kept going for wickets and kept trying my best. We are enjoying each other's company; it is a very healthy competition and keeps helping each other, playing for each other and for the team.

Prithvi Shaw, Man of the Series

It was a happy moment for me and finishing the game for India means a lot. It is my first series, winning 2-0 and winning the Man of the Series makes it all the more special. Everyone is like a family; there is no senior or junior. It is a great journey and I am looking forward to a lot of it. The dream is to keep playing for India for as long as possible.

Rishabh Pant, Indian wicket-keeper batsman

It has been a good experience for me playing Test cricket. The team is very helpful, everyone is helping me to grow in terms of batting and keeping. I think about that only a little (on missing out of his ton), I need to convert these into hundreds in the future. My goal is to keep playing for a long time for the country.

Ravi Shastri, Indian Head Coach

Lots of positives for us. When we are playing at home it's easy to get complacent and carried away. When you lose one fast bowler, you have another one who stands up and takes 10 wickets. He (Umesh) sat on the bench for four Tests in England. But he grabbed the opportunity presented to him, so really happy for Umesh.

It's been done only four times (10-wicket haul by Indian pacers at home). Kapil did it, remember Javagal did it once. Umesh has given us a selection headache and I like this headache. He (Shaw) is born to play cricket. He's been playing since the age of 8 in the maidans of Mumbai, you can see all that hard work shows.

He's a spectator's delight. There's a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there's a bit of Lara as well. I think Rahul will be fine. He just needs to relax, he's a world class player. When he gets in, it's difficult to stop him. Pant is another such youngster. He's such a good batsman and is good with the gloves as well. We have to go on according to the present form for team selection.

Harsha Bhogle cherishes another India win:

Another crushing win for India. To start favourites is one thing, to treat the opposition like that quite another. Delighted for Umesh Yadav. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2018

Ayaz Memon, Cricket Analyst has few words of appreciation for the youngster:

Watching young @PrithviShaw bat is an absolute delight. Quite a few contenders for Man of The Series. He’s mine. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 14, 2018

ICC hails Prithvi Shaw as India win the series 2-0:

Prithvi Shaw hits the winning runs and India win by 10 wickets!



They have won the series 2-0.#INDvWI REACTION ⬇️https://t.co/E9pqFxL9pX pic.twitter.com/Uv7oKFGOke — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2018

Bharat Seervi has some stats for us:

Prithvi Shaw is the YOUNGEST to hit the winning runs for INDIA in Tests. #IndvWI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 14, 2018

Deja-vu for West Indies

West Indies in last 2 series in India:

2013-14:

Kolkata Test - lost in 3 days

Mumbai Test- lost in 3 days

-----

2018-19:

Rajkot Test - lost in 3 days

Hyderabad Test- lost in 3 days#INDvWI #WIvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 14, 2018

Deepu Narayanan brings more stats to the fore

Man of the Series on debut series:

S Ganguly vs Eng, 1996

J Rudolph vs Ban, 2003

S Clark vs SA, 2006

A Mendis vs Ind, 2008

R Ashwin vs WI, 2011

V Philander vs Aus, 2011

J Pattinson vs NZ, 2011

Rohit Sharma vs WI, 2013

Mehedi Hasan vs Eng, 2016

PRITHVI SHAW v WI, 2018#INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 14, 2018