India vs West Indies T20I Series: Interesting facts and figures

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 168 // 12 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST

Another T20I series win for India

The formats kept changing, not the West Indies's fortunes. They lost the 3-match T20I series by 3-0. Prior to this series, they had lost the Test and ODI series too. This means that they will be returning home empty-handed after a long 2-month tour of India.

India's regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the T20 series and Rohit Sharma led the Indian side. The home team kicked off the series with a win at Eden Gardens, thanks to the Indian bowlers and Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 31. India continued their dominance with another win in the second T20I and this time, it was the captain himself who led the way. Rohit Sharma, with his brilliant knock of 111*, set the tone for India. India posted 195/2 in 20 overs and the West Indies lost the match by a huge margin of 71 runs.

In the last match, visitors posted a challenging total of 181 but just couldn't grab their chances. Despite Dhawan-Pant partnership taking the game away from the visitors, the Windies still took the game to the last ball of the game but in the end, they fell short.

Here, in this article, we will look at some interesting stats from the series.

901 - Total runs scored in the series

82 - Number of fours hit in the series, with Shikhar Dhawan hitting the most (13)

28 - Number of sixes hit in the series; Rohit Sharma topped the list with 7 sixes

1 - Rohit Sharma scored the only century in the series

3 - Number of half-centuries scored in the series (one each by Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran)

111* - Number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in the 2nd T20I, the highest individual score in the series

138 - Number of runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan in the series, the most by any player

60.50 - Batting average of Rohit Sharma in the series, the highest for any player

233.33 - Batting strike rate of Krunal Pandya in the series, the best by any batsman in the series

195/2 - India's score in the 2nd T20I, the highest team total in the series

109/8 - West Indies's score in the first T20I, their lowest total against India in T20Is

130 - Number of runs added by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant for the 3rd wicket in the 3rd T20I, the highest partnership for any wicket in the series

31 - Number of wickets that fell in the series

5 - Number of wickets taken by Kuldeep Yadav in the series, the most by any bowler

3/13 - Bowling figures of Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st T20I, the best by any bowler in the series

9.0 - Bowling average of Kuldeep Yadav in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

5.62 - Bowling economy of Kuldeep Yadav in the series, the least by any bowler in the series

9.6 - Bowling strike rate of Kuldeep Yadav in the series, the best by any bowler in the series

Individual Records

During his knock of 111*, Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run-getter in T20Is for India.

Rohit Sharma's 111* was his fourth T20I hundred. He, now, holds the record of scoring most number of centuries in Twenty-20 internationals.

When Rohit Sharma scored 111* in the 2nd T20I, he also took three catches in that match. He is the first player to score a hundred and take 3 catches in the same match.