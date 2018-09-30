India vs Windies 2018: 5 Players who can top the batting charts

Vijay Raman

The No 1 team in the world

With the Asia Cup done and dusted, India's next assignment will be a short home series against Windies starting with a Test match at Rajkot followed by a second and last Test at Hyderabad.

India should not take the Windies lightly as they have made rapid improvements in red ball cricket over the past few months and are coming on the back of a string of several good performances at their home turf. They will look to continue their good showing against this Indian team.

The Indian team has decided to rest several of its front-line players, and this provides an ideal chance for the Windies to show a good account of themselves.

Indian surfaces are considered good for batting particularly for the first few days of a Test match and this series will be no different. In this slideshow, we will look at the possible candidates who could end up as the leading run-getter in the 2-match Test Series.

#5 Kraig Brathwaite

Rock Solid opening Batsman

Having made debut against Pakistan way back in 2011, Brathwaite has come a long way in his career. He has a good record against India and performed well when the Windies toured India in 2011. He more often than not delivers for his side and has even captained the Test team once in the absence of Holder.

Brathwaite will look to keep the Indian bowling attack at bay and cash in on a good opportunity.

