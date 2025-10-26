India W vs Bangladesh W, Women's World Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will face Bangladesh Women in game number 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, October 26. This will be the last match of the league stage and will be live on Star Sports and JioHotstar in India. While India Women have qualified for the semifinals, Bangladesh have been knocked out of the event.

Following three consecutive losses, India Women were under a lot of pressure heading into their previous match against New Zealand Women. To their credit, they came up with a clinical effort against New Zealand to clinch a berth in the semifinals, in the process knocking out the Kiwis and Sri Lanka.

Sent into bat by New Zealand, India put up 340-3 in 49 overs as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal smashed hundreds while, Jemimah Rodrigues clobbered 76* off 55. Chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs, the Kiwis were held to 271-8 as Renuka Singh and Kranti Gaud claimed two scalps each. India will be keen to carry on the good work in the match against Bangladesh as well.

India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the contest will start at 2:00 PM IST. The game, which will be played in Navi Mumbai, will start at 3:00 PM, while the toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 match in Navi Mumbai will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website as well. The coverage of all Women's World Cup matches is being made available in English. Further, there is additional regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu for all India Women matches as well as the semifinals and the final.

