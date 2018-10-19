×
Indian Batting Post 2015 World Cup: A Statistical Summary

Dpak Panda
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
42   //    19 Oct 2018, 16:18 IST

India have always been a batting heavy team in One-day international cricket. And most records in batting are either held by Indian batsmen or are on the verge of being broken by them. Most number of runs, most centuries, highest individual score, most 300+ scores and many more such records prove the sheer quality Indian batting has possessed over the years.

Here we look at how Indian batting has shaped up in ODI cricket post the 2015 World Cup-

Most Runs

It is a no-brainer that Virat Kohli tops almost every batting chart among Indian batsmen in the period post-2015 World Cup.

Most runs among Indians post 2015 World Cup
Most runs among Indians post 2015 World Cup

The first three positions are occupied by batsmen batting in the top 3. The huge gap in runs between the batsmen who bat in the top 3 and the rest shows how dominant India's top order has been in the past 3 years.

Best Average

Highest average among Indian Batsmen post 2015 World Cup
Highest
average among Indian Batsmen post 2015 World Cup

Ambati Rayudu has performed exceedingly well in the limited number of games he has got and so has Dinesh Karthik. This is enough to suggest how they deserve to be a part of India's World Cup squad. Dhoni's average of 42.74 is mediocre by his standards.

Most 50s

Most 50s among Indian batsmen post 2015 World Cup
Most 50s among Indian batsmen post 2015 World Cup

Rahane got a long run as an opener for a few series, and he grabbed the opportunities with both hands. In the West Indies tour of 2017, he scored 50+ in every innings. However, the middle-order batsmen do not have many 50s to their names, courtesy India's dominant top order and the constant changing of personnel. A total of 16 Indian batsmen have scored at least one 50 during this period.

Most 100s

Most 100s by Indian batsmen post 2015 World Cup
Most 100s by Indian batsmen post 2015 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma top the list with a century in every 4.07 and 4.41 games respectively which is way better than anyone else in the list. again is a measure of the level of batsmanship of India's top-3. A total of 10 Indian batsmen have scored centuries in this period.

Stats suggest that post-2015 World Cup, India's top order has been dominant while the same time the middle-order has hardly done anything noticeable. This is the reason why India, despite having a win-loss ratio of 16:5 in the given period, India should not be complacent and address the issues in the middle order as early as possible.

